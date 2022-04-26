The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast: To the Challenge Cup Semifinals!

It’s Episode 8 of The Tea(L)!

In this episode, the KC Current wrapped up the group stage of the 2022 Challenge Cup, winning the Central Division on Sunday. We recap the game versus the Chicago Red Stars, look ahead to the semifinal on May 4 versus the North Carolina Courage at Children’s Mercy Park, and the chaos the tournament has created as the 2022 NWSL season officially starts this weekend.

Episode 8: To the Challenge Cup Semifinals!

The Tea(L) is a KC Current podcast. The Tea(L), in its second season, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current