LOOK: KC Current Unveil New Jersey

On Tuesday the Kansas City Current unveiled their new secondary kit which will replace the plain white setup from 2021. The 2022 secondary is anything but plain. It had the team’s teal and red added to the white, as well as the NWSL’s 10th Anniversary logo. Additionally they have that deep navy blue from the logo on the text and numbers (thank goodness since our site is called The Blue Testament).

When the Current joined the league in 2021, there wasn’t much time before games started, so simple white for the secondary and red for the primary was to be expected. Even then Kansas City did a good job by putting players in those slick teal socks. The team didn’t release any full body photos, but Meg Linehan of The Athletic confirms white shorts with teal socks.

New kit drop from @thekccurrent — some teal coming through on the secondary kit. Team will use white shorts and teal socks with this look. #NWSL pic.twitter.com/SGEUtsyc6l — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) April 26, 2022

The National Women’s Soccer League, once again has America’s best kits though as they are far more creative than the white and black t-shirts that much of Major League Soccer wears.

Additionally, the jersey features four sponsors, with Saint Luke’s on the front, Palmer Square Capital Management moving to the back, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of KC on one sleeve and Ally on the other.

Below are five more high resolution pictures provided by the team. I personally think they nailed it and especially love that the pattern is on the front and the back, making it less likely to look like a white t-shirt from a distance.

Now if 2022 can bring a teal kit as the new primary (or some version of teal), I’m here for it. It will be unveiled before the regular season home opener. What do you all think of the jersey?