Sporting Kansas City’s struggles continue in 2022 and we have a handful of more bad news to let you in on.

Isimat-Mirin Out Injured

No foul was called for Igbekeme’s challenge, but the damage is done. Nicolas Isimat-Mirin left just minutes into this past weekend’s draw against the Columbus Crew SC when a header was delivered to the side of his face that left him both concussed and with a facial fracture. There was talk on Saturday that surgery may be needed and unfortunately that’s the case.

Isimat-Mirin has undergone surgery for a broken cheek bone, as confirmed by the KC Star’s Daniel Sperry. The timetable for recovery is between 4-6 weeks, but one can never be sure with a head injury. Some players bounce back immediately, others never seem to be the same. Let’s hope for the best for Isi.

That leaves the team with what appear to be three starting caliber center backs for two positions, so it’s a much better place to be in than last year. Kortne Ford played RCB last weekend and ended up on the MLS Team of the Week. Robert Voloder subbed on for his longest appearance of the season and Andreu Fontas is available as well. After last week, I’d play Voloder, especially with Fontas being in a contract year and costing over $1 million per season.

Of Course PRO Missed Another Call

As if you didn’t know it watching it on Saturday night, the #InstantReplay crew confirmed it in seconds. Remi Walter was taken down in the box, from behind, by Pedro Santos of the Crew last weekend and referee Fotis Bazakos simply waived for Walter to get up. This, despite Santos clattering into the back of his legs hard enough to put them both on the ground.

It’s possibly excusable if the referee couldn’t have seen it from his angle, but for the VAR, Sorin Stoica, to not tell Bazakos to take another look is inexcusable. Here is the Instant Replay breakdown of it, which starts at the 4:06 mark.

The number of calls that PRO Referees get wrong on a weekly basis is frankly baffling. Missing it live is one thing, but it’s like the VAR is asleep. I thought VAR was done quite well in the early implementation in MLS, but lately it’s getting worse and worse. Who knows how the game state changes if that call is done right, but SKC at least have a better shot at all three points.

There has been no official word from PRO as to why this penalty kick wasn’t called.

I Need More Tzionis!

The attack has been lacking in 2022 with just six goals through nine games. Yet Marinos Tzionis isn’t getting many starts. I definitely want to see more of this kid. Watch him break Santos’ ankles and then his spirit.

SportsCenter Top 10

The Kansas City Current’s rookie Alex Loera made number seven on SC’s Top 10 this week with a wonder strike just after subbing on against the Chicago Red Stars. It would be the game winning goal in a 2-1 battle to determine the NWSL Challenge Cup Central Division champs.

Quick Links

The Orlando Pride will host Racing Louisville on July 3rd at the infield of the Daytona Speedway on CBS. Interesting.

Reese Witherspoon and the Tennessee Titan’s Derrick Henry join Nashville SC’s ownership group.

