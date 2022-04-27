Across State Lines: KC Connections in Ron Newman Cup Finals

While the Kansas City Comets season ended on Saturday night in Florida, a group of players with Kansas City ties will be competing for a trophy named after the original coach of the Kansas City Wiz in the Ron Newman Cup finals. The Florida Tropics will take on the San Diego Sockers in the best of three series that kicks off this coming Monday, the 2nd. A total of five players with KC ties will be competing in the finals, three for the Sockers, two for the Tropics. For San Diego you have former Sporting KC goalkeeper, Boris Pardo, former Sporting KC draft pick, Mitchell Cardenas, and former Comet and UMKC player, Guerrero Pino. On the other side, for Florida you have former Comet and Park University player, Kiel Williams and former Comets goalkeeper, Brett Petricek. The first game of the series will take place in Florida on the 2nd with the second and potential third games taking place in San Diego on Sunday, May 8th.

Here’s the rest of this week’s updat.e

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 0-0 draw with KC.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 2-1 win over Houston.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Started and played 90 minutes in RSL’s 1-0 USOC loss to Northern Colorado. Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 0-0 draw with Portland.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 5-1 USOC win over Orange County. Came off the bench and played 18 minutes, recording an assist in LAFC’s 2-1 win over Cincinnati.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 1-0 loss to LA.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 2-0 USOC win over Madison. Did not dress in Minnesota’s 3-0 win over Chicago.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Started and played 76 minutes recording 2 goals and an assist in Atlanta’s 6-0 win over Chattanooga. Did not dress in Atlanta’s 2-1 loss to Miami.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’ 0-0 draw with KC.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 win over Nashville.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Montreal’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Did not dress in Cincinnati’s 2-1 loss to LAFC.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Started and played 90 minutes in DC’s 3-2 win over New England.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 2-1 USOC win over Greenville. Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 0-0 draw with Colorado.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Seattle’s 4-3 loss to San Jose.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Started and played 76 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 loss to Dallas.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Seattle’s 4-3 loss to San Jose.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado’s 0-0 draw with Charlotte.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Dressed but did not play in LAFC’s 5-1 USOC win over Orange County. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 win over Cincinnati.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 win over Nashville.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 87 minutes in Nashville’s 1-0 loss to LA.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in NYCFC’s 5-4 win over Toronto.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in either of Charlotte’s games.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 2-2 draw with North Carolina.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 2-2 draw with North Carolina.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 56 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 win over Louisville.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Dressed but did not play in Houston’s 2-1 win over Louisville.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 1-1 draw with Gotham.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-1 win over Chicago.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Orlando’s 1-1 draw with Gotham.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Did not dress in OL Reign’s 1-1 draw with San Diego.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 loss to Houston.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Chicago.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 1-1 draw with Gotham.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 2-1 loss to Houston.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gotham’s 1-1 draw with Orlando.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 1-1 draw with San Diego.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and payed 45 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Dressed but did not play in Gotham’s 1-1 draw with Orlando.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 1-1 draw with Gotham.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 1-0 loss to Angel City.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Chicago.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 1-0 loss to Angel City.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 1-1 draw with Gotham.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 2-2 draw with North Carolina.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Chicago.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 1-1 draw with El Paso.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado Springs’ 2-0 win over Tulsa.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Did not dress in Colorado Springs’ 2-0 win over Tulsa.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Dressed but did not play in Las Vegas’ 1-1 draw with LA.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-0 loss to Colorado Springs.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 96 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0(9-8) shootout win in the USOC over St. Louis. Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-1 draw with Charleston.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with Las Vegas.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Did not dress in Loudoun’s 2-1 loss to Birmingham.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 USOC loss to Orlando. Started and played 71 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 1-1 draw with New York.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 120 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0(9-8) shootout win in the USOC over St. Louis. Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Louisville’s 1-1 draw with Charleston.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 2-0 win over Tulsa.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 61 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 win over Loudoun.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 25 minutes in Indy’s 3-1 win over Orange County.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with Las Vegas.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Started and played 62 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Pittsburgh’s 4-0 win over Atlanta.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 2-1 win over Hartford.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 win over Loudoun.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-0 loss to Colorado Springs.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Did not dress in either of Phoenix’s games.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 61 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0(9-8) shootout win in the USOC over St. Louis. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 1-1 draw with Charleston.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Did not dress in Indy’s 3-1 win over Orange County.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game this week.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 73 minutes in Orange County’s 5-1 USOC loss to LAFC. Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Orange County’s 3-1 loss to Indy.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 1-1 draw with Las Vegas.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-1 loss to Phoenix.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in either of Louisville’s games.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-0 loss to Colorado Springs.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game this week.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-1 loss to Phoenix.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Did not dress in either of New Mexico’s games.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game this week.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 60 minutes in St. Louis’ 0-0(9-8) shootout loss in the USOC to Louisville. Started and played 90 minutes in St. Louis’ 4-0 loss to Minnesota.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas - Started and played 90 minutes in North Texas’ 3-2 loss to Houston.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in SLC’s 1-1 (4-2) shootout loss to Portland.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Minnesota’s 4-0 win over St. Louis.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 4-1 loss to Vancouver.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in KC’s 4-1 loss to Vancouver.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 111 minutes in St. Louis’ 0-0(9-8) shootout loss in the USOC to Louisville. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in St. Louis’ 4-0 loss to Minnesota.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 77 minutes in KC’s 4-1 loss to Vancouver.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 70 minutes in KC’s 4-1 loss to Vancouver.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - No game this week.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Dressed but did not play in Tacoma’s 2-2 (5-4) shootout win over San Jose.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Started and played 90 minutes in Philadelphia’s 3-3 (5-4) shootout loss to Chicago.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Came off the bench and played 57 minutes in Richmond’s 1-0 USOC win over North Carolina. Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 2-1 win over Charlotte.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 120 minutes in Greenville’s 2-1 USOC loss to Charlotte. Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 2-0 loss to South Georgia.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 74 minutes in South Georgia’s 2-0 win over Greenville.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Started and played 78 minutes in Madison’s 2-0 USOC loss to Minnesota.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Chattanooga’s 3-2 loss to Tucson.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Started and played 56 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 1-0 USOC win over RSL.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Northern Colorado - Did not dress in Northern Colorado’s 1-0 USOC win over RSL.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to Richmond.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Game vs Syracuse was announced as a 3-0 forfeit win for Michigan.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - Started and played 75 minutes in Valley United’s 3-1 win over San Diego.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Game vs Michigan was announced as a 3-0 forfeit loss for Syracuse.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Did not dress in Chattanooga’s 6-0 USOC loss to Atlanta.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Defeated Yverdon II U21 2-1.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 80 minutes in Maktaaral’s 1-0 loss to Aktobe.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game this week.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Dressed but did not play in either of Olimpia’s games.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 1-1 draw with Universidad Catolica.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in either of Mazatlan’s games.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Mantois’ 3-0 win over Drancy JA.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Honved’s 1-1 draw with Gyirmot.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Envigado’s 2-1 win over Deportivo Pereira.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Jinmen - China - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 1-1 draw with Nueva Chicago.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 61 minutes in Venezia’s 3-1 loss to Atalanta.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 3-3 draw with DVTK.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Tied Diamantinoise 0-0.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - No game until 5/6.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 75 minutes in Ujpest’s 3-0 cup loss to Paksi SE. Started and played 90 minutes in Ujpest’s 2-1 loss to Ferencvaros.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 2-1 loss to Mazatlan.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Started and played 79 minutes in Chainat’s 2-2 draw with Rayong FC.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Pacific’s 2-1 win over HFX Wanderers.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game until 6/27.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Started and played 90 minutes in Arabe Unido’s 2-1 win over Deportivo del Este.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - No game this week.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game this week.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Montpellier’s 2-0 loss to Lens. Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Montpellier’s 5-2 loss to Lyon.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 3-0 win over Edmonton.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Universidad’s 1-1 draw with Colo-Colo.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 71 minutes in Thun’s 3-1 loss to Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 2-0 win over Borussia Bocholt.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - No game this week.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Jarun’s 3-0 win over Croatia Zmijavci.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Vizela’s 2-1 win over Arouca.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 2-1 loss to BATE.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Sporting’s 3-1 loss to Braga.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Did not dress in Braga B’s 2-1 loss to Vitoria FC.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Did not play in L’Hospitalet’s 3-2 win over Figueres.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 4/27.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 45 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 loss to IA.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 67 minutes in Finn Harps’ 2-0 loss to St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - No game until 5/9.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Lost 1-0 to Kiyovu Sports.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Did not dress in Entente’s 4-1 loss to Belfort.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Brondby.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game this week.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not play in Colegiales’ 2-2 draw with Deportivo Armenio.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 1-0 loss to Clermont. Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 1-0 loss to Nice.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - No game this week.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 2-1 win over Reading.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game until 5/5.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 80 minutes in Makoi’s 1-0 win over Dunaujvaros.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in either of Hajduk’s games.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game this week.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Did not dress in Reykjavik’s 3-0 loss to IA.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in St. Gallen’s 2-0 cup win over Yverdon Sport. Did not dress in St. Gallen’s 3-0 win over Lugano.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Brondby.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 87 minutes in Inter’s 1-1 draw with Cibalia.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Did not dress in Shkupi’s 2-0 win over Renova Dzepciste.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Did not dress in Prachuap’s 0-0 draw with Police Tero.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game this week.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 1-0 win over Guastatoya. Did not dress in Comunicaciones’ 2-2 draw with Solola.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 81 minutes in Hilden’s 4-0 win over Schwarz-Weib Essen.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 1-0 win over Dubrava Zagreb.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in either of Kalmar’s games.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 84 minutes in Benfica’s 2-0 win over Clube de Albergaria.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 win over Scunthorpe.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game this week.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 3-1 win over Indija.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Honved’s 1-1 draw with Gyirmot.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - No game until 5/5.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Started and played 45 minutes in Sanjoanense’s 1-0 win over Sao Joao Ver.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not play in either of KC’s games.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in both of KC’s 4-2 losses to Florida.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-2 win over Chihuahua. Played in San Diego’s 4-1 win over Chihuahua.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not play in either of KC’s games.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in both of KC’s 4-2 losses to Florida.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Did not play in either of KC’s games.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in both of KC’s 4-2 losses to Florida.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 4-2 loss to Florida. Had an assist in KC’s 2nd 4-2 loss to Florida.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in either of KC’s games.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in both of KC’s 4-2 losses to Florida.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-2 win over Chihuahua. Played in San Diego’s 4-1 win over Chihuahua.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Did not play in either of Florida’s games.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-2 win over Chihuahua. Played in San Diego’s 4-1 win over Chihuahua.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in both of KC’s 4-2 losses to Florida.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not play in either of KC’s games.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 1st 4-2 loss to Florida. Played in KC’s 2nd 4-2 loss to Florida.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Played in both of KC’s 4-2 losses to Florida.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Played in Florida’s 1st 4-2 win over KC. Had an assist in Florida’s 2nd 4-2 win over KC.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 120 minutes in Motown’s 2-2 (4-3) shootout loss in the USOC to Rochester.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - No game until 5/7.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Started and played 90 minutes in Sacramento’s 1-1 draw with Academica.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)