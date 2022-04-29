KC Current 2022 season preview

The 2022 NWSL season begins this weekend, like the actual season where games begin to count towards the standings. It feels as if we have been in season mode with the 2022 Challenge Cup that began on March 18. And while the 2022 Challenge Cup continues as the season begins, the focus shifts now. For Kansas City, the club will continue to build on the work of the Challenge Cup after winning the Central Division, winning four of their last five games, and clinching their first Challenge Cup semifinal spot.

The tournament showed that the Current are a potential playoff contender, and while Kansas City only played three teams in the league, there were positives from the tournament. The defense, after Elizabeth Ball and Taylor Leach returned to the starting line up, looked much organized and stronger. Rookies like Elyse Bennett, Jenna Winebrenner, Alex Loera, and Izzy Rodriguez proved head coach’s Matt Potter belief that “If you are good enough, you are old enough.” And while the club lost Lynn Williams to a season-ending injury, and Sam Mewis suffered a setback to her injury recovery, players like Hallie Mace, Kristen Hamilton, and Bennett have so far carried the offense. In short, the Kansas City Current will be the kind of competitive team the club built for post-2021 season.

About the Club

Founders: Angie & Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes

Head Coach: Matt Potter (1st Season)

2022 Home Stadium: Children’s Mercy Park

2021 Record: 3-7-14 (10th)

Players to Watch: Elyse Bennett, Kristen Hamilton, Jenna Winebrenner

2022 Challenge Cup Group Play: Won Central Division

Leading Scorer (through Challenge Cup): Kristen Hamilton (4 goals)

Roster Updates through April 2022

Offseason Acquisitions: Samantha Mewis (trade with North Carolina), Lynn Williams (trade with North Carolina), Cassie Miller (trade with Chicago)

Contract Extensions through 2024: Elizabeth Ball, Hallie Mace, Kristen Hamilton, Lo’eau LaBonta

Signed for 2022: Desiree Scott, Kristen Hamilton, Taylor Leach, Kate Del Fava, Jaycie Johnson, Sydney Schneider

Rookies Signed: Elyse Bennett, Chardonnay Curran, Jenna Winebrenner, Izzy Rodriguez, Alex Loera

Transferred: Defender Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Forward Jessica Silva (Benfica)

Traded: Kiki Pickett (North Carolina for Sam Mewis), Darian Jenkins (Orlando Pride for ), Katelynn Rowland (North Carolina for Lynn Williams), Gaby Vincent (Washington Spirit for 2023 4th round pick)

Players Released: Jordyn Lystro, Arielle Ship

Retired: Sydney Myramontez

Waived: Katie Bowen, Michelle Maemone

Contract Bought Out: Mariana Larroquette

2022 Season Opener

The Kansas City Current opens the regular season Saturday, April 30 at 5 p.m. CT against the Portland Thorns at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. The match will broadcast live exclusively on Twitch.