Ford v Ferreira: Tonight’s High-octane Pitch Pit

It will be Sporting Kansas City’s MLS Team of the Week center back Kortne Ford pitted against five-goal scorer (good for 2nd in MLS with five other players) striker Jesus Ferreira of FC Dallas on the pitch tonight at Children’s Mercy Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:38pm. Whoever can declare victory in what is sure to be a series of duels will go far in pushing their respective side to victory. Here is how the battle breaks down.

Vitals Vitals Ht Wt Age MLS Seas Base Salary Vitals Ht Wt Age MLS Seas Base Salary Kortne Ford 6'2" 185 26 6th 140,000 Jesus Ferreira 5'9" 150 21 7th 550,000

*The salary data is from 2021, we know Ferreira got a raise to a Designated Player and Ford’s new contact is unknown.

Wheres and What They Gots

Ford is Kansas City’s offseason free agent center back signing who has started two matches this still-young season. The first - Ford was... questionable. The second - Ford was dominate. Ford will lineup at right center back in place of the injured Nicolas Isimat-Mirin in Sporting’s four-member backline.

Ferreira will lineup as the center striker in The Hoops 4-3-3. Signed as a 16-year-old in 2017, the Colombian-born striker has made eight appearances with the U.S. National Team, netting three goals. Ferreira’s value is put at $6 million on Transfermarkt.

Telling Stats Stats Int Duel % KP DRB % xG G g+ Stats Int Duel % KP DRB % xG G g+ Kortne Ford 3 59.1 1 0 0 0 -0.32 Jesus Ferreira 6 36.5 10 83.3 2.85 5 0.46

From the team stat sheet, Dallas ranks third in MLS with 30 team presses per match. Thus, Ford will need to be able to move the ball well under pressure, pressure that Ferreira and playmaking midfielder Brandon Servania feast on.

Latelies

For Ford, this Tweet should cover it...

Ferreira has not scored since April 9. His five goals have come in spectacular fashion —a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Portland on March 19 and a brace in a 3-1 win over Colorado on April 9. In Dallas’ last two matches, the designated player has earned 6.1 & 6.7 ratings from whoscored.com. Ford’s rating last Saturday was a 7.8.

Ink Links

A closer look at new Sporting KC signing, Kortne Ford - The Blue Testament

Has Jesus Ferreira become the USMNT’s first-choice No. 9? | MLSSoccer.com

Tactics

Beyond the pressure factor mentioned above and each player’s ability to read the play, physical attributes will often be the difference in micro-moments. FIFA ratings give Ford a 303 total for movement and a 288 for power, while Ferreira comes in at 405 and 346. However, how well Ford’s center back partner - whether it is the young and inexperienced Robert Voloder (a Shades of Blue guest this week) or the slow-footed, wily veteran Andreu Fontas (a Shades of Blue guest the week before) - performs will also play a significant factor in who wins this pitch pit.