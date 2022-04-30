Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC +125, FC Dallas +225, Draw +200
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
2-1-6, 7 points
12th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Last 5: W-L-L-L-D
Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion)
FC Dallas
4-3-1, 15 points
5th in the West
Head Coach: Nico Estevez (1st season)
Last 5: D-W-D-W-W
Injury Report: None
