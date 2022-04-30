 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas Match Thread

Sporting KC hosts Western Conference foe FC Dallas

By Ben Gartland
FC Dallas v Sporting Kansas City Photo by Fernando Leon/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC +125, FC Dallas +225, Draw +200

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

2-1-6, 7 points

12th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Last 5: W-L-L-L-D

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion)

FC Dallas

4-3-1, 15 points

5th in the West

Head Coach: Nico Estevez (1st season)

Last 5: D-W-D-W-W

Injury Report: None

