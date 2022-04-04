Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 2,000 Goals for the Comets

The weekend didn’t go to plan for most of the professional teams in Kansas City this past weekend. While the KC Current picked up a big 3-0 win midweek against the Houston Dash they fell 3-0 at home on Saturday to Racing Louisville. Saturday night both Sporting KC and the KC Comets fell in their road games to the Vancouver Whitecaps and St. Louis Ambush respectively. Come Sunday afternoon there was the one bright spot of the weekend as Sporting KC II picked up their first win of the season against Minnesota United 2. Sunday evening though the Comets dropped their season finale to the Ambush at home. The weekend was full of new milestones and stats though for players on all four teams. Here are stats and milestones from the games.

Sporting KC

Graham Zusi made his 304th start in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Matt Besler for the most all time.

In the 86th minute, Tim Melia passed Seth Sinovic and moved into 9th place all time for minutes played in MLS competitions. He finished the game with 19,147 minutes played.

Melia made his 230th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Jimmy Conrad for 10th all time on that list.

Melia made his 201st league appearance, breaking his tie with Chris Klein for 10th all time on that list.

Melia made his 230th start in all competitions, breaking his tie with Preki for 8th all time on that list.

Melia made his 201st league start, breaking his tie with Seth Sinovic for 8th all time on that list.

At 35 years, 159 days, Roger Espinoza broke his tie with Kevin Hartman as the 9th oldest player to appear in a game for KC in league play or in all competitions.

KC Comets

4/2

John Sosa made his 200th league appearance for KC, he’s the 2nd player to reach that mark.

Ignacio Flores made his 119th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Danny Waltman for 10th all time on that list.

Mirko Sandivari made his 66th league appearance, breaking his tie with Alain Matingou for 17th all time on that list.

4/2

Rian Marques’ 1st goal was the 2,000th in all competitions for the Comets.

Marques’ 2 goals gave him 36 in all competitions for KC, giving him sole possession of 17th place all time on that list.

Ramone Palmer made his 139th league appearance for KC, tying him with Brian Harris for 7th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s goal was his 35th in all competitions, breaking his tie with Anthony Grant for 18th all time on that list.

Sousa’s goal was his 51st goal/assist for the Comets in all competitions, breaking his tie with Kevin Ellis for 18th all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s assist was his 50th goal/assist in league play with the Comets, he’s the 17th player to reach that mark.

Lee recorded his 23rd league assist for the Comets, tying him with Adam James for 13th all time on that list.

It was Lee’s 25th assist in all competitions, tying him with Geison for 13th all time on that list.

Adam James made his 83rd league appearance, breaking his tie with Coady Andrews for 15th all time on that list.

KC Current

3/30

Desiree Scott made her 71st start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Leigh Ann Brown for 5th all time on that list.

Lo’eau LaBonta scored her 4th goal in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Frances Silva, Elizabeth Bogus, and Courtney Jones for 10th all time on that list.

In the 12th minute, LaBonta passed Shea Groom and moved into 10th place for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 4,299 minutes played.

LaBonta made her 57th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Groom for 8th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 51st start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams breaking her tie with Amy Rodriguez for 9th all time on that list.

Hailie Mace recorded her 4th assist in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Katie Bowen, Tiffany McCarty, and Sarah Hagen for 10th all time on that list.

4/2

In the 7th minute, Lo’eau LaBonta passed Amy Rodriguez and moved into 9th all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, she finished the game with 4,375 minutes played.

In the 50th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Christina Gibbons and moved into 20th place for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,111 minutes played.

Edmonds made her 26th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Amy LePeilbet for 18th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

At 16 years, 294 days, Mataeo Bunbury became the 2nd youngest goal scorer for SKCII in both league play and in all competitions.

At 25 years, 49 days, Collin Fernandez became the 12th oldest goal scorer for SKCII in both league play and in all competitions.

In the 82 minute, Kaveh Rad passed Wilson Harris and moved into 8th all time for minutes played in league play for SKCII, he finished the game with 4,011 minutes played.

In the 28th minute, Rad passed Parker Maher and moved into 11th place for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. He finished the game with 4,011 minutes played.

Rad made his 47th league appearance, tying him with Adrian Zendejas and Colton Storm for 11th all time on that list.

Rad made his 47th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Jake Davis for sole possession of 14th place on that list.