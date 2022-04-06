Across State Lines: Lewis Scores Brace in US Open Cup

After the last two years of the US Open Cup has been canceled due to COVID-19 the US cup competition has returned this year with all its glory. The second round of the competition started this week with a handful of matches last night and more coming today and tomorrow. In last night’s matches KC native Matt Lewis had himself a big game for Detroit City against former NISA league mate the Michigan Stars. Lewis scored two goals for Detroit in their 3-0 win over the Stars. Elsewhere another KC native had a big night as Kyle Greig scored one goal and added two assists in the Tampa Bay Rowdies 6-0 win over The Villages. Meanwhile in Indianapolis, former Sporting KC academy players, Wan Kuzain and Ezra Armstrong both scored for St. Louis City 2 in the club’s 2-0 win over Indy Eleven.

Here is the rest of this week’s update for you.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 1-0 loss to Nashville.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 0-0 draw with Chicago.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Did not dress in RSL’s 1-1 draw with Colorado.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 74 minutes in LAFC’s 4-2 win over Orlando.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 1-0 win over Columbus.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 2-1 loss to Seattle.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Suspended for Atlanta’s 1-0 win over DC.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’ 1-0 loss to Nashville.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 90 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Montreal’s 4-3 win over Cincinnati.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Started and played 90 minutes in Cincinnati’s 4-3 loss to Montreal.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 1-0 loss to Atlanta.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Did not dress in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Minnesota.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes, recording an assist in Houston’s 3-1 win over Miami.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Just signed with LA from Los Dos.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 90 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Minnesota.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado’s 1-1 draw with RSL.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in LAFC’s 4-2 win over Orlando.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-1 win over Portland.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 81 minutes in Nashville’s 1-0 win over Columbus.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in NYCFC’s 2-1 loss to Toronto.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 2-0 loss to Philadelphia.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Did not dress in either of Washington’s games.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in either of Washington’s games.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Washington. Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-1 draw with Gotham.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Dressed but did not play in Houston’s 3-0 loss to KC. Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Houston’s 2-0 loss to Chicago.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 45 minutes in Houston’s 3-0 loss to KC. Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 2-0 loss to Chicago.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Gotham. Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Orlando’s 4-1 loss to Washington.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 3-0 win over Houston. Came off the bench and played 1 minute in KC’s 3-0 loss to Louisville.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Gotham. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Orlando’s 4-1 loss to Washington.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 1-0 win over Portland.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Chicago. Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 3-0 win over KC.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 81 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 3-0 win over Houston. Started and played 76 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Louisville.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Gotham. Did not dress Orlando’s 4-1 loss to Washington.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in either of North Carolina’s games.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Washington. Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-1 draw with Gotham.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Chicago. Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Louisville’s 3-0 win over KC.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 71 minutes in Gotham’s 1-0 win over Orlando. Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Gotham’s 1-1 draw with North Carolina.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in OL Reign’s 1-0 win over Portland.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in either of North Carolina’s games.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Gotham’s 1-0 win over Orlando. Started and played 59 minutes in Gotham’s 1-1 draw with North Carolina.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Gotham. Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Orlando’s 4-1 loss to Washington.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Washington. Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-1 draw with Gotham.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Did not dress in either of Portland’s games.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 81 minutes in KC’s 3-0 win over Houston. Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Louisville.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 3-0 win over Angel City. Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 1-0 loss to OL Reign.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Gotham. Started and played 61 minutes in Orlando’s 4-1 loss to Washington.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Started and played 45 minutes in Washington’s 2-2 draw with North Carolina. Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 4-1 win over Orlando.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in KC’s 3-0 win over Houston. Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Louisville.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 2-2 draw with New Mexico. Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 0-0 draw with Tampa Bay.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado Springs’ 2-1 win over Miami.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 2-1 win over Miami.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 3-2 win over New York. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 USOC win over Tulsa Athletic.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with Indy.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 35 minutes in Loudoun’s 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 0-0 draw with Oakland. Started and played 90 minutes, recording a goal and 2 assists in Tampa Bay’s 6-0 USOC win over The Villages

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 45 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 2-1 win over Miami.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Dressed but did not play in Birmingham’s 0-0 draw with Louisville.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-1 draw with LA. Did not dress in Indy’s 2-0 USOC loss to St. Louis.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with Indy.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Pittsburgh’s 2-0 win over Loudoun. Dressed but did not play in Pittsburgh’s 2-0 USOC win over Maryland.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-1 draw with Memphis. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Detroit’s 3-0 USOC win over Michigan.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 82 minutes in Birmingham’s 0-0 draw with Louisville.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 69 minutes, recording an assist in Tulsa’s 3-2 win over New York. Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-1 USOC win over Tulsa Athletic.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Dressed but did not play in Phoenix’s 2-0 win over San Antonio.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 45 minutes in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-1 draw with LA. Did not dress in Indy’s 2-0 USOC loss to St. Louis.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in San Diego’s 3-2 win over El Paso.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Dressed but did not play in Orange County’s 5-2 USOC win over LA.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with Indy.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-1 loss to Colorado Springs.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Tulsa’s 3-2 win over New York. Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Tulsa Athletic.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’ 1-1 draw with Detroit.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Started and played 90 minutes in Charleston’s 2-1 loss to Las Vegas.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Dressed but did not play in Miami’s 2-1 loss to Colorado Springs.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-2 draw with Oakland. Did not dress in New Mexico’s 5-0 USOC win over Las Vegas.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Did not dress in Monterey Bay’s 2-1 loss to Sacramento.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in either of Tulsa’s games.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Started and played 80 minutes, scoring a goal in St. Louis’ 2-0 USOC win over Indy.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in North Texas’ 1-1(6-5) shootout win over Tacoma.

Nick Besler (KC) - SLC (Loan) - Started and played 71 minutes in SLC’s 2-2 (3-1) shootout loss to Vancouver.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over Minnesota.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-0 win over Minnesota.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in St. Louis’ 2-0 USOC win over Indy.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-0 win over Minnesota.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over Minnesota.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - No game this week.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Tacoma’s 1-1 (6-5) shootout loss to North Texas.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Did not dress in Philadelphia’s 3-3(4-3) shootout win over Miami.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 79 minutes in Richmond’s 4-0 win over Tucson.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 2-0 loss to Central Valley.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in South Georgia’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Started and played 45 minutes in Madison’s 1-1 draw with Chattanooga.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Did not dress in Chattanooga’s 1-1 draw with Madison.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - No game until 4/6.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 3-0 loss to Detroit.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - Started and played 90 minutes in Valley United’s 2-1 win over San Diego.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Game this week postponed.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Game this week postponed.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in Saint-Prex’s 1-0 win over FC Genolier-Begnins.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 66 minutes in Maktaaral’s 3-0 loss to Astana.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 75 minutes in Virton’s 2-0 win over Excel Mouscron.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Did not dress in Olimpia’s 2-0 win over Vida.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 4-0 win over Union La Calera

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in Mazatlan’s 1-0 loss to Atletico San Luis.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - No game this week.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Honved’s 1-1 draw with Paksi.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Envigado’s 0-0 draw with Atletico Bucaramanga. Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Envigado’s 2-1 loss to Independiente Medellin.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Jinmen - China - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 0-0 draw with Estudiantes Rio Cuarto.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Did not dress in the USA’s 2-0 loss to Costa Rica. Dressed but did not play in Venezia’s 1-0 loss to Spezia.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Gyor’s 2-0 loss to Haladas Viktoria.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Season postponed.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - No game this week.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 89 minutes in Ujpest’s 2-0 win over MTK.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 83 minutes in Tijuana’s 2-0 win over Queretaro.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Chainat’s 2-2 draw with Phrae United.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Season postponed.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 0-0 draw with Veraguas.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 90 minutes in Jeju’s 0-0 draw with Daegu. Started and played 90 minutes in Jeju’s 2-1 loss to Ulsan.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in Atletico’s 1-1 draw with Real Betis.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Montpellier’s 2-1 loss to Brest.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 60 minutes in Universidad’s 2-1 win over Universidad de Chile.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 63 minutes in Thun’s 3-1 win over Kriens.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 2-0 loss to Meppen.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - No game this week.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 2-0 win over Bijelo Brdo.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 2-1 win over Estoril.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 2-0 loss to Slavia.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Sporting’s 3-0 win over Braga.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Did not dress in Braga ‘s 2-2 draw with Vitoria.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Did not dress in L’Hospitalet’s 1-1 draw with Olot.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 4/27.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game this week.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 78 minutes in Finn Harps’ 3-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Finn Harps’ 2-2 draw with Drogheda United.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Tied Al Merreikh 1-1.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - No game until 4/16.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - No game this week.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 loss to Koge.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 1-0 loss to AEL.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Colegiales’ 3-1 win over Ituzaingo.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 2-0 loss to Costa Rica. Came off the bench and played 54 minutes in Troyes’ 1-0 win over Reims.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in either of Panathinaikos B’s games.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 73 minutes in Sevilla’s 3-0 loss to Levante.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Makoi’s 2-2 draw with Hodmezovasarhelyi.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 0-0 draw with Osijek.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 3-0 loss to Ludogorets.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game this week.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 61 minutes in St. Gallen’s 3-0 win over Sion.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 loss to Koge.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 81 minutes in Inter’s 2-2 draw with Dugopolje.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Did not dress in Shkupi’s 1-0 win over Tikves.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - No game this week.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK’s 1-1 draw with AO Egaleo.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 90 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 2-0 win over Municipal.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 49 minutes before being red carded in Hilden’s 1-1 draw with 1.FC Bocholt.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 2-0 loss to Jarun.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 3-1 win over AIK.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - No game this week.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 loss to Bristol Rovers.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Came off the bench and played 39 minutes in Port’s 2-1 loss to BG Pathum United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Started and played 66 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 3-1 loss to Javor Ivanjica.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 63 minutes in Honved’s 1-1 draw with Paksi.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Sevilla’s 3-0 loss to Levante.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Started and played 70 minutes in Sanjoanense’s 1-0 loss to Sao Joao Ver.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis. Did not dress in KC’s 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis and 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Had 2 assists in San Diego’s 11-4 win over Florida. Played in San Diego’s 4-3 win over Ontario.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Suspended by the league.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis and 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’ games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Had 2 assists in Harrisburg’s 5-4 loss to Chihuahua. Had 2 goals in Harrisburg’s 7-4 win over Tacoma.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 6-3 loss to Florida. Did not play in Ontario’s 4-3 loss to San Diego.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis. Played in KC’s 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 8-2 loss to Milwaukee.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis. Had an assist in KC’s 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis and 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Had a goal in Tacoma’s 9-4 loss to Utica. Had a goal and an assist in Tacoma’s 7-4 loss to Harrisburg.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Did not play in either of KC’s games.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis. Played in KC’s 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Played in both Ontario’s 6-3 loss to Florida and 4-3 loss to San Diego.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in both San Diego’s 1-4 win over Florida and 4-3 win over Ontario.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Did not dress in either of Florida’s games.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 11-4 win over Florida. Did not dress in San Diego’s 4-3 win over Ontario.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Did not dress in either of Ontario’s games.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis and 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not play in either of KC’s games.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis. Did not play in KC’s 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis. Scored a goal in KC’s 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Did not dress in either of Utica’s games.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Dressed but did not play in either of Tacoma’s games.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Did not dress in either of Florida’s games.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 90 minutes in Motown’s 1-0 win over West Chester United.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - No game until 5/7.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC) - New Zealand - Dressed but did not play in New Zealand’s 5-0 win over Solomon Islands.

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)