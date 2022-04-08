Sporting KC II set for home opener against Dynamo 2

MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season- Matchday 3

Sporting KC II vs Houston Dynamo 2

When: Sunday, April 10, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Rock Chalk Park, Lawrence, Kansas (Things to Know Before You Go)

Tickets: SeatGeek (no tickets at the gate, buy in advance!)

How To Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com

Sporting KC II is slated for their inaugural match at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday as they welcome MLS NEXT Pro’s only remaining team to take all six points from the opening two weeks, Houston Dynamo 2.

Sunday’s home-opener will be a matchup between two teams still yet to face a regulation defeat. SKC II’s only defeat came in a penalty shootout in week one against Colorado Rapids 2 while Dynamo 2 are 2-0.

In week two, Sporting II took all thee points in a 2-0 win away to Minnesota United 2. Just as in week one, an endline service on the left from Julian Vázquez was finished, this time by captain Collin Fernandez in the second minute. Fernandez then turned into the provider for the second goal, threading a perfect pass for Mataeo Bunbury to finish in the 63rd minute.

Kendall McIntosh got his first start of the year on loan from the first team. He kept a shutout and recorded five saves.

From his first two matches in charge, Benny Feilhaber is looking pretty good. Still somewhat undefeated, Feilhaber has made changes that changed the game by bringing on a substitution that scored in each game.

One of those super-subs was Bunbury, coming on at halftime against MNUFC2, who will not be available for the next couple of games after getting called up by Canada U-20s for camp from April 10 until April 21.

Players to Watch:

Julian Vázquez - Two assists in two games. The former Real Salt Lake Homegrown has impressed on the left wing.

Collin Fernandez - The new captain of SKC II with USL experience. The 25-year-old midfielder scored his first of the season last week.

Houston Dynamo 2

In their inaugural season, Dynamo 2 (2-0; 6 points) is off to a dream start as they sit at the top of the West with two regulation wins, both coming with a 1-0 scoreline at home.

In week one, midfielder Marcelo Palomino struck with a perfect free kick in the 20th minute against Whitecaps FC 2. In week two, Dynamo 2 scored on another set-piece. After the original header from a free kick delivery was saved, Papa Ndoye headed in the rebound in the seventh minute against Earthquakes II.

Managed by Kenny Bundy, a former Dallas Sidekicks indoor soccer player, Houston hits the road for their first-ever match away from home on Sunday.

Players to Watch:

Papa Ndoye - The center forward started both games for Houston and scored the game-winner seven minutes in last week, scoring on his only scoring chance. In week one, he failed to score on eight attempts.

Xavier Valdez - The 18-year-old Homegrown keeper has two shutouts in two games while only having to make three saves. SKC II will need to test him more than he has in the previous two matches.

Final Prediction

I predict a 1-1 draw, with SKC II winning it in penalties.