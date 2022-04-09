Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC +140, Nashville +200, Draw +190
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
2-0-4 (6 points)
11th in the West
Last 5: W-L-L-W-L
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Jose Mauri (unavailable)
Nashville SC
2-1-2, 7 points
10th in the West
Last 5: W-D-L-L-W
Head Coach: Gary Smith (3rd season)
Injury Report: OUT: Teal Bunbury (right knee), OUT: Robert Castellanos (right ankle surgery)
