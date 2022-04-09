 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Don't Forget Sporting KC vs. Nashville Today (Preview)

Filed under:

Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC Match Thread

Sporting KC return home to take on Nashville SC

By Ben Gartland
/ new
MLS: Nashville SC at Sporting Kansas City Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC +140, Nashville +200, Draw +190

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

2-0-4 (6 points)

11th in the West

Last 5: W-L-L-W-L

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Jose Mauri (unavailable)

Nashville SC

2-1-2, 7 points

10th in the West

Last 5: W-D-L-L-W

Head Coach: Gary Smith (3rd season)

Injury Report: OUT: Teal Bunbury (right knee), OUT: Robert Castellanos (right ankle surgery)

More From The Blue Testament

Loading comments...