Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: ESPN+
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
2-3-6, 9 points
12th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion), OUT: Graham Zusi (thigh)
FC Dallas
5-4-1, 19 points
5th in the West
Head Coach: Nico Estevez (1st season)
Injury Report: None
