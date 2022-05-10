 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Match Thread

It might be the only shot at a trophy for Sporting KC this year as they open up their US Open Cup run

By Ben Gartland
/ new
FC Dallas v Sporting Kansas City Photo by Fernando Leon/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: ESPN+

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

2-3-6, 9 points

12th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion), OUT: Graham Zusi (thigh)

FC Dallas

5-4-1, 19 points

5th in the West

Head Coach: Nico Estevez (1st season)

Injury Report: None

More From The Blue Testament

Loading comments...