The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast: Two KC Games in One Episode

It’s Episode 10 of The Tea(L)!

In this episode: The Kansas City Current hosted a Challenge Cup semifinal and a season home opener. We break down both games, the latest KC news, and preview the away game versus the Orlando Pride which is an away match this Saturday at 5:30pm CT.

Episode 10: Two KC Games in One Episode

The Tea(L), in its second season, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

