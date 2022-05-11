Across State Lines: Martins Signs with Vancouver

Former Sporting Kansas City defender Luis Martins has a new club. The Portuguese left back will be staying in MLS as last week ahead of the closure of the primary transfer window for MLS teams, the Vancouver Whitecaps signed Martins. Martins had been out of contract since not having his option picked up by Sporting at the end of the 2021 season.

Elsewhere this week, a number of former players won trophies with both the MASL Ron Newman Cup and NWSL Challenge Cup coming to an end. The San Diego Sockers, which feature former Sporting goalkeeper Boris Pardo, former draft pick Mitchell Cardenas, and former UMKC and KC Comets player, Guerrero Pino, swept the Florida Tropics, winning game two 4-3 to win back-to-back championships.

In the NWSL Challenge Cup, the North Carolina Courage, who feature six players with ties to KC either via the KC Current or FC Kansas City defeated the Washington Spirit 2-1 to lift the trophy this year.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 2-2 draw with New England.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 2-0 win over Seattle. Started and played 64 minutes in Dallas’ 4-2 USOC loss to KC.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in RSL’s 2-0 loss to Nashville.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in LAFC’s 2-2 draw with Philadelphia. Started and played 61 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 USOC win over Portland.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 2-0 win over RSL.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Dressed but did not play in Atlanta’s 4-1 win over Chicago.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes, scoring a goal in Columbus’ 2-2 draw with New England.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 win over Austin.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Montreal’s 4-1 win over Orlando.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Did not dress in either of Cincinnati’s games.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Did not dress in DC’s 2-0 win over Houston. Dressed but did not play in DC’s 3-0 USOC loss to New York.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 1-0 win over Miami.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Just signed with Vancouver.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 3-0 win over Pumas. Started and played 58 minutes in Seattle’s 2-0 loss to Dallas.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Started and played 67 minutes in Houston’s 2-0 loss to DC.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 79 minutes in Seattle’s 3-0 win over Pumas. Did not dress in Seattle’s 2-0 loss to Dallas.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Suspended for Colorado’s 1-0 loss to San Jose.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 74 minutes in LAFC’s 2-2 draw with Philadelphia. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 USOC win over Portland.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 win over Austin.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Nashville’s 2-0 win over RSL.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 0-0 draw with KC.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 1-0 win over Miami.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Washington’s 0-0(9-8) shootout win over OL Reign. Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 2-1 loss to North Carolina.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Did not dress in either of Washington’s games.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in either of North Carolina’s games.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Houston’s 2-0 win over KC.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 2-0 win over KC.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 89 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 win over Angel City.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in either of KC’s games.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 72 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 win over Angel City.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in OL Reign’s 0-0 (9-8) shootout loss to Washington. Started and played 55 minutes, scoring 2 goals in OL Reign’s 2-2 draw with Louisville.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 2-2 draw with OL Reign.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to North Carolina. Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-0 loss to Houston.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Orlando’s 1-0 win over Angel City.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in either of North Carolina’s games.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-1 win over KC. Stated and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-1 win over Washington.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 2-2 draw with OL Reign.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 62 minutes in Gotham’s 4-0 loss to San Diego.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in OL Reign’s 0-0 (9-8) shootout loss to Washington. Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 2-2 draw with Louisville.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in either of North Carolina’s games.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 2-1 win over KC. Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-1 win over Washington.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Dressed but did not play in Gotham’s 4-0 loss to San Diego.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 1-0 win over Angel City.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-1 win over KC. Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-1 win over Washington.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game this week.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to North Carolina. Started and played 79 minutes in KC’s 2-0 loss to Houston.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game this week.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’ 1-0 win over Angel City.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Did not dress in either of Washington’s games.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 45 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to North Carolina. Started and played 45 minutes in KC’s 2-0 loss to Houston.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 87 minutes in Oakland’s 2-2 draw with Orange County.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 3-2 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 3-2 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Dressed but did not play in Las Vegas’ 1-0 loss to Monterey Bay.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 80 minutes in Tulsa’s 3-1 loss to El Paso. Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 3-1 win over Detroit.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in either of Louisville’s games.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 4-0 loss to El Paso.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Did not dress in Loudoun’s 1-0 loss to Hartford.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - No game this week.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 76 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 4-0 win over Atlanta. Started and played 120 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 1-1 (4-2) shootout win in the US Open Cup over Detroit.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 3-2 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 45 minutes in Birmingham’s 0-0 draw with Miami. Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game this week.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (loan) - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in LA’s 4-0 loss to El Paso.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Did not dress in Pittsburgh’s 1-0 win over Birmingham.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 68 minutes, recording an assist in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Tulsa. Did not dress in Detroit’s 1-1 (4-2) shootout loss in the US Open Cup to Louisville.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 0-0 draw with Miami. Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 33 minutes, recording an assist before being red carded in Tulsa’s 3-1 loss to El Paso. Suspended for Tulsa’s 3-1 win over Detroit.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Did not dress in Phoenix’s 3-0 win over San Antonio.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 45 minutes in Louisville’s 4-0 win over Atlanta. Came off the bench and played 46 minutes in Louisville’s 1-1 (4-2) shootout win in the US Open Cup over Detroit.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game this week.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in San Diego’s 1-1 draw with New Mexico.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 37 minutes in Orange County’s 2-2 draw with Oakland.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 4-0 loss to El Paso.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in either of Louisville’s games.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 3-1 loss to El Paso. Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 3-1 win over Detroit.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’ 2-0 win over Charleston.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Dressed but did not play in Charleston’s 2-0 loss to Memphis.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Did not dress in either of New Mexico’s games.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 82 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 1-0 win over Las Vegas.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in St. Louis’ 2-1 loss to Vancouver.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 45 minutes in KC’s 4-2 win over SLC.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in KC’s 4-2 win over SLC.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Louis’ 2-1 loss to Vancouver.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 4-2 win over SLC.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 4-2 win over SLC.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 2-0 loss to Houston.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Dressed but did not play in Tacoma’s 1-1 (4-2) shootout win over North Texas.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Started and played 90 minutes in Philadelphia’s 2-1 win over Miami.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-0 loss to Madison.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 1-1 draw with Central Valley.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in South Georgia’s 0-0 draw with Charlotte. Started and played 72 minutes in South Georgia’s 3-1 USOC loss to Miami.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Started and played 82 minutes in Madison’s 1-0 win over Richmond.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 4-1 win over Northern Colorado.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Did not dress in Northern Colorado’s 4-1 loss to Chattanooga.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Northern Colorado - Dressed but did not play in Northern Colorado’s 4-1 loss to Chattanooga.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 0-0 draw with South Georgia.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game this week.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 80 minutes in Syracuse’s 3-1 win over Flower City.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Did not dress in Chattanooga’s 2-1 win over Maryland.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Defeated Grand-Saconnex 2-0.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 55 minutes before being red carded in Maktaaral’s 0-0 draw with Akzhayik.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Offseason.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game this week.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 1-1 Libertadores draw with Alianza Lima. Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 2-1 win over Curico Unido.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in Mazatlan’s 2-2 draw with Puebla.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - No game this week.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Did not dress in Honved’s 2-0 loss to Fehervar. Dressed but did not play in Honved’s 0-0 draw with Mezokovesd-Zsory.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Did not dress in Envigado’s 1-0 win over Aguilas Doradas.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Atletico’s 2-1 loss to Quilmes.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 loss to Salernitana. Dressed but did not play in Venezia’s 4-3 win over Bologna.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 5-0 win over Soroksar.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Lost 4-1 to Golden Lion.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 3-0 win over Throttur Vogar.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-0 loss to Birmingham City.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Ujpest’s 2-1 loss to Kisvarda. Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Ujpest’s 1-1 draw with Fehervar.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-0 loss to Monterrey. Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 2-1 loss to Monterrey.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 1-0 win over Atletico Ottawa.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game until 6/27.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Started and played 90 minutes in Arabe’s 2-0 loss to Alianza. Started and played 90 minutes in Arabe’s 3-0 loss to Tauro.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 86 minutes, scoring a goal in Jeju’s 2-1 win over Seongnam. Started and played 85 minutes in Jeju’s 3-1 win over Gimcheon Sangmu.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Dressed but did not pay in Atletico’s 3-1 win over Eibar.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Montpellier’s 2-1 loss to Clermont.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Forge’s 1-0 loss to York United.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Did not dress in Universidad’s 1-1 draw with Sporting Cristal. Started and played 90 minutes in Universidad’s 4-0 loss to Nublense.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 76 minutes, scoring a goal in Thun’s 2-2 draw with Winterthur.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Did not dress in Duisburg’s 2-1 win over Ingolstadt.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Started and played 89 minutes in Valadares’ 3-2 loss to Amora FC.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not play in Jarun’s 4-0 loss to Varazdin.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 1-1 draw with Maritimo.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-0 loss to Dinamo Minsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Did not dress in Sporting’s 3-1 loss to Benfica.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Offseason.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Thor/KA’s 2-1 win over Afturelding.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 0-0 draw with Leiknir Reykjavik.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Did not dress in Finn Harps’ 3-1 loss to Shamrock Rovers.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Lost 2-1 to El Entag El Harby.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Tied AS Kigali 2-2.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - No game this week.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to KoldingQ.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 2-1 win over Ethnikos Achna.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not play in either of Colegiales’ games.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 2-2 draw with PSG.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 77 minutes, scoring a goal in Sevilla’s 5-1 loss to Barcelona. Started and played 83 minutes in Sevilla’s 3-1 win over Sporting de Huelva.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 37 minutes in Makoi’s 3-1 loss to Honved II. Started and played 90 minutes in Makoi’s 1-1 draw with Ferencvarosi II.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Hajduk’s 3-0 win over Rijeka.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 2-1 loss to Ludogorets.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Dressed but did not play in Reykjavik’s 0-0 draw with Leiknir Reykjavik.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in St. Gallen’s 2-1 loss to Zurich.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to KoldingQ.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 89 minutes in Inter’s 1-1 draw with Kustosija.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Did not dress in either of Shkupi’s games.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Prachuap’s 2-1 loss to Muangthong United.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Did not dress in Comunicaciones’ 1-1 draw with Malacateco. Started and played 90 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 2-0 win over Xelaju.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 59 minutes in Hilden’s 1-1 draw with SSVg Velbert 02.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 1-1 draw with Cibalia.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 4-2 loss to KIF Orebro.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 72 minutes in Benfica’s 3-1 win over Sporting.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-0 win over Carlisle United.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Started and played 53 minutes in Port’s 2-1 loss to Police Tero FC.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Started and played 67 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 3-0 win over Loznica.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 82 minutes in Honved’s 2-0 loss to Fehervar. Started and played 69 minutes in Honved’s 0-0 draw with Mezokovesd-Zsory.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Started and played 70 minutes in Sevilla’s 5-1 loss to Barcelona. Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Sevilla’s 3-1 win over Sporting de Huelva.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Offseason.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 4-3 win over Florida.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 4-3 win over Florida.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Did not dress in Florida’s 4-3 loss to San Diego.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Recorded 2 assists in San Diego’s 4-3 win over Florida.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Played in Florida’s 4-3 loss to San Diego.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Sunflower State’s 2-0 win over Arkansas.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - No game this week.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Did not dress in Fort Worth’s 3-1 win over Lubbock.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Sunflower State’s 2-0 win over Arkansas.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Started and played 82 minutes in Sacramento’s 5-0 win over Napa Valley.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)