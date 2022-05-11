How to process Sporting KC’s crazy win over FC Dallas

And to think... you almost forgot how much fun it is to watch Sporting KC play soccer.

Now feel shame while Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes laugh at you.

Tuesday night’s US Open Cup win over FC Dallas nothing short of ridiculous. It was ridiculously bad. It was ridiculously good. From Ben Sweat forgetting he was playing soccer for a second, to the Tzionis equalizer at the death, SKC took us on a rollercoaster ride.

We know many of you woke up like this.

So, enjoy our late night reactions to help you process this crazy win. It’s Shades of Blue AFTER DARK!

The Starting XI turned some heads and one player’s name was literally hand-written on the official scoresheet. Did Kayden Pierre or any of the other youngsters earn themselves more playing time?

Peter Vermes admitted the miserable 2-0 deficit at the half was his fault. Cody call this a humble brag to highlight the impact his changes had in the second half.

We run through all the wild moments. From Khiry Shelton (kind of) scoring an absurd winner, to the atrocity that was the first goal for Dallas. Remember the open net miss from Jader Obrian!?

We give you Power Rankings for the best calves on the team.

The two newcomers scored their first goals for Sporting. Vujnovic redeemed an otherwise quiet performance with the first goal. While Tzionis was a bright spot all night before he took the roof off the house with a 98th minute equalizer, the latest regulation time goal in club history.

We take you behind the scenes of a Sporting KC press conference. Does the team hate Chad?

Cody gets grilled on his knowledge (or lack thereof) of the Kansas City Current and Sporting KC II.

Please subscribe, rate & review wherever you get your podcasts! And follow Cody @ThatCodyTho, Thad @TheBackpost, and Robert @SpKCLife so you can tell us what we’ve done wrong each week.