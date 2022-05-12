Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Vermes Longevity in a Number

Sporting Kansas City advanced to the Round of 16 of this year’s US Open Cup thanks to a 4-2 extra time win over FC Dallas. Here are the stats and milestones from Tuesday night’s game.

The game was the 980th competitive game in Sporting KC’s history. It was the 490th in charge for Peter Vermes as head coach. He has officially been in charge of half the games in all competitions in KC’s history.

Nikola Vujnovic’s goal was the 400th in all competitions at Children’s Mercy Park for KC.

His goal was also Kansas City’s 100th in the US Open Cup proper.

At 19 years, 83 days, Kayden Pierre is the 7th youngest player to start a game for KC in all competitions.

At 20 years, 298 days, Marinos Tzionis is the 11th youngest player to score a goal for Kansas City in all competitions.

Daniel Salloi made his 45th substitute appearance in all competitions for KC, tying him with Ryan Pore for the 7th most all time.

Salloi made his 9th appearance in the US Open Cup proper, tying him with Davy Arnaud, Paulo Nagamura, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Gerso Fernandes, and Ilie Sanchez for 17th all time on that list.