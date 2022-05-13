Soccer of interest this weekend (5/13-5/15)

5/13 – Friday

9:30 pm Louisville City FC at LA Galaxy II – USLC

Former SKC products Wilson Harris (5 goal) and Enoch Mushagalusa (2 goals) are leading Louisville to some success in league and Open Cup.

5/14 – Saturday

5:00 am FC Ryukyu vs Tochigi SC - J2 League

Ryukyu’s opponent was originally founded in 1953 as the Tochigi Teachers’ Soccer Club

1:45 pm Venezia FC at Roma – Serie A

Venezia got the win last week but are still five points from safety with two games left. Still need a miracle finish and sixth place Roma will not be easy.

2:00 pm Troyes vs Lens

Sixteenth place Troyes hosts seventh place Lens. Any result in these last two games ensures they stay up. Erik Palmer-Brown as been a key player on their defense and might have worked himself back into the USMNT picture.

4:00 pm Barilleros FC at Des Moines United FC – UPSL Premier League

Barilleros look to bounce back after a bad loss.

6:30pm KC Current at Orlando Pride

The Current are looking to get their first win of the regular season after a strong Challenge Cup.

9:08 pm Sporting KC at Portland Timbers

Will be interesting to see if SKC can build on three straight league results and a dramatic Open Cup win.

5/15 – Sunday

2:00 pm KC Courage vs Sporting Nebraska - UWS

This game is their home opener and will be at Avila University. I know a couple of these players from youth soccer and in college and I expect the Courage to be very competitive in the league. It looks like this is the only local game this weekend so give them some support if you can.

Focus Time tonight with Dr. Robin as we mentally prepare for our @UWSSoccer Home Opener this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bxj6NLIor6 — KC Courage (@KCCourageSoccer) May 12, 2022

7:30 pm Sunflower State FC at Reign FK – NPSL

Gabe Porras scored a brace to get Sunflower State off to a good 2-0 win, the Reign are 0-2 in the season.

9:00 pm Sporting KC II at Portland Timbers2

SKC II on the road the day after the first teams play. A positive result coming back from two down for a 4-2 win.

A look back at the last games to watch

U17 Women’s National team vs Canada semifinal of Concacaf Women’s U17 Championship

The U17 Women qualified for the U17 WNT World Cup will be hosted by India in October and beat Mexcio 2-1 to win the Concacaf Women’s U17 Championship.

U17 Men’s National Team at UEFA Development Tournament in Portugal

They lost the opener 1-0 when Italy scored in the 97th minute but won their next two, 3-0 over Belgium and 2-1 over Portugal.

Barilleros FC vs Dodge City Toros FC at College Blvd Activity Center – UPSL Premiere

Barilleros destroyed 7-1…

Sunflower State FC vs Arkansas Wolves FC at Blue Valley Athletic Complex - NPSL

Sunflower State FC with a 2-0 win.

Sporting KC at NYCFC in Citi Field Stadium (yes, the Mets stadium?)

An important draw on the road.

FC Ryukyu at Roasso Kumamoto

Ryukyu broke the 10 game winless streak with a solid 2-0 win on the road. Ryukyu was a little bit lucky to not be down facing a lot of shots in the first half. They weathered the storm and scored twice... The second goal was fun.

Highlights from the win.

Not the last match but this would have been a fun game as a neutral...

Venezia FC vs Bologna

Venezia with a 4-3 win. And that winning goal was nice!

Sporting KC II vs Real Monarchs at Rock Chalk Park

SKC II went two goals down but rallied for a DRAMATIC 4-2 win.

KC Current vs Houston Dash at Children’s Mercy Park

An iffy PK call put the Current down and they could not find the back of the net, 2-0 final.

Florida Tropics at San Diego Sockers – second leg of the MASL Championship finals.

As expected, the Sockers won. Congrats to San Diego.