Game Preview: KC Current @ Orlando Pride

Match Details

Kansas City Current (0-2-0)

@ Orlando Pride (1-1-0)

When: Saturday, May 14 | 5:30 PM CT

Where: Exploria Stadium | Orlando, FL

Stream: Paramount+

Local Broadcast: KMCI, 38 The Spot

Radio: SportsRadio 810 WHB

The Kansas City Current are on the road for a pivotal game at the Orlando Pride. After a three-game losing streak, with three games in 8 days that included a Challenge Cup semifinal against North Carolina and two season losses, one at Portland and the other against Houston at Children’s Mercy Park, the Current look to regroup and earn three important points.

Players to Watch: Kristen Hamilton (Current), Hallie Mace (Current), Sydney Leroux (Pride)

What we’re watching

It’s a must-win for Kansas City, anything less will need some serious evaluation, especially for a team that made a deep run in the Challenge Cup and won the Central Division and has appeared to be the better team in their first two games, despite the results. While the season is still young, the Current have been shut out in both their league games this season, giving up 5 goals, a trend they hoped to discontinue in a new year. In 2021, Kansas City was shut out in 15 games in the regular season, five more times than any other team in that span.

For this game, it’s important that the Current capitalize on their chances, especially early in the game, and that they avoid mistakes in the box. The Current have given up two crucial penalties in their last two games. Much will depend on how the team lines up. We have seen a variation of formation, most recently a three-back system that allows for constant pressure, and often leaving Kristen Hamilton as the sole forward. And while Hamilton has been a key player, she is often isolated and left to work alone. It will be up to the midfield to connect better and help Hamilton in the final third.

The Orlando Pride, though in a rebuilding year and ending a six-game regular season losing streak with a 1-0 victory at Angel City last Sunday, will not make it easy for Kansas City. The Current have yet to beat Orlando. In two meetings in 2021, Orlando took the first match 1-0, then traveled to Kansas City and won 3-1 three weeks later.

Injury Report

OUT: Lynn Williams (SEI - Right Leg), Sam Mewis (Right Leg), Chloe Logarzo (Right Leg), Mallory Weber (SEI - Right Knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Elyse Bennett (Left Leg)

Predicted Score: 1-0, Kansas City