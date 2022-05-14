Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC +270, Portland Timbers -105, Draw +230
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
2-6-3, 9 points
12th in the West
Last 5: L-L-D-D-D
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report:OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion),OUT: Graham Zusi (thigh)
Portland Timbers
2-3-6, 12 points
10th in the West
Last 5: D-D-L-D-L
Head Coach: Giovanni Savarese (5th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Dairon Asprilla (health & safety protocol), OUT: Blake Bodily (hamstring), OUT: Claudio Bravo (thigh), OUT: Felipe Mora (knee surgery), OUT: Diego Gutierrez (foot), OUT: George Fochive (hip), QUESTIONABLE: Sebastian Blanco (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Diego Chara (hip)
