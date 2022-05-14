 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City have drawn three straight as they head to Portland to take on the Timbers

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Portland Timbers at Sporting Kansas City Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC +270, Portland Timbers -105, Draw +230

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

2-6-3, 9 points

12th in the West

Last 5: L-L-D-D-D

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report:OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion),OUT: Graham Zusi (thigh)

Portland Timbers

2-3-6, 12 points

10th in the West

Last 5: D-D-L-D-L

Head Coach: Giovanni Savarese (5th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Dairon Asprilla (health & safety protocol), OUT: Blake Bodily (hamstring), OUT: Claudio Bravo (thigh), OUT: Felipe Mora (knee surgery), OUT: Diego Gutierrez (foot), OUT: George Fochive (hip), QUESTIONABLE: Sebastian Blanco (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Diego Chara (hip)

