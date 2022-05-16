Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Russell Climbs Goal Scoring List

A week where all three pro teams in Kansas City were on the road ended with very mixed results for Sporting KC, the KC Current, and Sporting KC II. Here are the stats and milestones from this week.

Sporting KC

Johnny Russell scored his 43rd league goal for KC, tying him with Josh Wolff and Davy Arnaud for 3rd all time on that list.

It was Russell’s 44th goal in MLS competitions, tying him with Wolff for 4th all time on that list.

It was Russell’s 46th goal in all competitions for KC, tying him with Wolff for 4th all time on that list.

Russell scored his 12th goal in league play away from home for KC, breaking his tie with Teal Bunbury, Kei Kamara, and Benny Feilhaber for 9th all time on that list.

It was Russell’s 14th goal away from home in all competitions, tying him with Daniel Salloi for 7th all time on that list.

Daniel Salloi made his 150th appearance in all competitions for KC, he’s the 23rd player to reach that mark.

Tim Melia made his 236th appearance in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Chris Klein for 9th all time on that list.

Melia made his 219th start in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Preki for 7th all time on that list.

At 20 years, 302 days, Marinos Tzionis became the 10th youngest goal scorer in league play for KC in their history.

KC Current

Desiree Scott made her 77th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Jen Buczkowski for 3rd all time on that list.

Kristen Hamilton scored her 7th goal in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Yael Averbuch and Sydney Leroux for 6th all time on that list.

Lo’eau LaBonta’s assist was her 6th for KC NWSL teams in all competitions, tying her with Merritt Mathias and Shea Groom for 7th all time on that list.

It was LaBonta’s 4th assist in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Tiffany McCarty and Katie Bowen for 9th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 54th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Groom for 8th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 64th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Averbuch for 7th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 48th league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Lauren Holiday for 9th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 56th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Averbuch for 7th all time on that list.

Elyse Bennett’s assist was her 5th for KC NWSL teams in all competitions, giving her sole possession of 10th place all time on that list.

Kristen Edmonds made her 32nd appearance in all competitions, tying her with Elizabeth Bogus for 19th all time on that list.

Hamilton made her 24th league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Amy LePeilbet for 18th all time on that list.

Victoria Pickett made her 26th start in all competitions, tying her with LePeilbet for 19th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

Jahon Rad made his 41st league appearance for SKCII, tying him with Oumar Ballo for 18th all time on that list.

Mataeo Bunbury scored his 4th league goal for KC, tying him with Wan Kuzain and Danny Barbir for 20th all time on that list.