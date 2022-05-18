2022 MLS Salaries Released

The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) released the 2022 MLS salaries on Tuesday of this week. It’s an annual tradition (except in 2020) that allows fans and pundits a little bit of insight into what players make (or don’t make), what teams are spending the most (or least) and if teams have budgeted wisely.

A nice jumping off point can be going back to prior years to compare data to see who has raises, how much salaries have climbed and just generally how quickly MLS is evolving as a league paying it’s talent.

A Few Notes

Throughout the story, when referring to a number, I’m referring to a player’s guaranteed compensation. That number is often higher than their base salary because it includes pro-rated bonuses across the life of a contract.

Additionally, this is not the number at which it hits a team’s salary budget. That can be impacted by items like transfer fees, which aren’t included here. Some teams lay out massive fees to acquire players so even though Atlanta are first in total salaries, they are actually much, much higher in total spend because of those fees.

Also it should be noted that this data is through April 15th. If players sign a new deal, like Walker Zimmerman becoming a Designated Player, after that date, it won’t be reflected.

Highest Paid MLS Players

A new name makes the top of the list, though he won’t be there for long as Lorenzo Insigne will join Toronto FC in the summer and shatter the MLS salary record with a reported $15 million per year.

*Altidore was bought out by Toronto FC and the New England Revolution are only on the hook for a reported Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) max of $1,612,500, of which Toronto may be paying some of that too.

The first team to have all three DPs show up is kind of the Revolution, but technically Altidore isn’t a DP and only his fee makes Adam Buksa (#79 overall, $1,106,250) a DP. They have Gustavo Bou at #18 on $2,675,000 a year. Atlanta get their third DP on the list at #21 with Thiago Almada coming in at $2,332,000 per season (stunningly Ezequiel Barco, who is out on loan, is 27th).

Sporting Kansas City don’t have a player in the top 25 this season. Instead Alan Pulido slid down the list with new additions, coming in at #28 on $2.2 million followed immediately by Johnny Russell at #29 on $2 million. Another Sporting KC player doesn’t make the list until #77 with Andreu Fontas on $1,125,000 per year.

MLS Millionaires

91 MLS players now make $1 million or more per season. That’s a nice bump from 78 in 2021. It is, however, a little misleading. Five of those players, the aforementioned Barco, Rodolfo Pizarro, Blaise Matuidi, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Alexander Matrita are all out on loans in other leagues. Many of them are likely to be sold or let their contracts run out if a deal can’t be reached. Additionally there are guys like Jurgen Damm listed ($1,613,509) who were bought out.

Sporting KC have one less millionaire (4) than they did in 2021. Ilie Sanchez is off the roster (and got a raise with LAFC). Their fourth millionaire is Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, who makes the same $1,028,124 he made last season.

But don’t let that fool you, salaries are on the rise on the whole. The average guaranteed compensation is up to $472,008 from $413,998 in the last release in the fall. Also the mid-point salary is up to $248,333 from $200,000 in that release.

For Sporting KC the pay seems to be more spread out as well. Voloder is the median paid athlete at $427,860 compared to Luis Martins at $340,000 last year. The argument could be made SKC are being cheaper though, as 10 players were above the max budget charge ($612,500) in 2021 while just seven are this season. So when Vermes says there is flexibility in the summer window, that appears to be very correct. Of course it all depends on how much GAM/TAM are in the coffers to buy down salaries into the salary budget.

Salaries by Team

The highest spending team, Atlanta United (until Toronto surpasses them in the summer) is in 7th place in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the 16th most spending team, CF Montreal, are in first. Follow by the Philadelphia Union (19th in spending) in the East. In the West, the league’s best team, LAFC, only has the 11th largest salary budget. Followed by FC Dallas who have the 9th largest budget and Austin which are in 13th on spend.

Sporting Kansas City have the leagues 14th most expensive roster and not much to show for it. Thankfully Inter Miami exist as they are the third highest spending team and are 13th in the East, just slightly above SKC’s point total. Real Salt Lake may be getting the most bang for their buck as they’ve spent the least but are in 5th in the West, though they have Anderson Julio and Jefferson Savarino not yet in those numbers.

The full results are below. Keep in mind this doesn’t include transfer fees, of which many teams have spent extensively on.

There is a beautiful chart that I recommend you all look at, that shows you in bar graph form how much each player is contributing to the team’s total salary spend. Because it doesn’t look great on anything but a desktop computer on our site, I’m just linking it out. Here is my less pretty version of that information:

2022 MLS Salaries by Team TEAM SALARIES TEAM SALARIES Atlanta United $21.0M LA Galaxy $20.1M Inter Miami $18.9M New England Revolution $18.1M Chicago Fire $17.6M Seattle Sounders $17.0M New York City FC $15.5M Toronto FC $15.2M FC Dallas $15.0M Columbus Crew $15.0M LAFC $14.6M FC Cincinnati $13.8M Austin FC $13.8M Sporting Kansas City $13.6M Minnesota United $13.2M CF Montreal $12.9M DC United $12.5M Vancouver Whitecaps $11.9M Philadelphia Union $11.8M New York Red Bulls $11.7M Nashville SC $11.7M Houston Dynamo $11.5M San Jose Earthquakes $11.5M Orlando City $11.5M Colorado Rapids $11.4M Portland Timbers $11.3M Charlotte FC $10.7M Real Salt Lake $10.5M

Other Factoids

Sporting KC’s top of the roster spend, like much of MLS, is out of balance because of the DP rule (again, not even counting fees). 19.1 percent goes just to Pulido, 39.1 percent goes to the top three and 53.3 percent goes to the top five players.

That’s pretty on par though, as Chicago have an astronomical 46.2 percent tied up in just one player and 67.2 percent in their top three.

The Colorado Rapids only have 40 percent in their top five players, the lowest in the league.

The Athletic has lots of interesting stats, including: “the median MLS team in 2022 spends 18 percent of their overall wage bill on their most expensive player, 39.5 percent on their top three players (likely their DPs) and 53.2 percent of their entire salary expenditure on their five highest earners.” That would make SKC very average in spending, just not in results.

Complete List of MLS Salaries

Without further ado, let’s get to the list.