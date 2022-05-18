 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Don't Forget Sporting KC Home Match Tonight!! (Get your Preview)

Filed under:

2022 MLS Salaries Released

Plus an analysis of the highest and lowest spending teams, the highest paid players, the number of millionaires, new averages and where Sporting Kansas City fit into all of this.

By Chad C Smith
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

South Korean Economy Boosted As Won Jumps To New High Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) released the 2022 MLS salaries on Tuesday of this week. It’s an annual tradition (except in 2020) that allows fans and pundits a little bit of insight into what players make (or don’t make), what teams are spending the most (or least) and if teams have budgeted wisely.

A nice jumping off point can be going back to prior years to compare data to see who has raises, how much salaries have climbed and just generally how quickly MLS is evolving as a league paying it’s talent.

A Few Notes

Throughout the story, when referring to a number, I’m referring to a player’s guaranteed compensation. That number is often higher than their base salary because it includes pro-rated bonuses across the life of a contract.

Additionally, this is not the number at which it hits a team’s salary budget. That can be impacted by items like transfer fees, which aren’t included here. Some teams lay out massive fees to acquire players so even though Atlanta are first in total salaries, they are actually much, much higher in total spend because of those fees.

Also it should be noted that this data is through April 15th. If players sign a new deal, like Walker Zimmerman becoming a Designated Player, after that date, it won’t be reflected.

Highest Paid MLS Players

A new name makes the top of the list, though he won’t be there for long as Lorenzo Insigne will join Toronto FC in the summer and shatter the MLS salary record with a reported $15 million per year.

  1. Xherdan Shaqiri — $8,153,000 (Chicago Fire)
  2. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez — $6,000,000 (LA Galaxy)
  3. Gonzalo Higuain — $5,793,750 (Inter Miami)
  4. Alejandro Pozuelo — $4,693,000 (Toronto FC)
  5. Jozy Altidore* — $4,264,963 (New England Revolution)
  6. Josef Martinez — $4,141,667 (Atlanta United)
  7. Carlo Vela — $4,050,000 (LAFC)
  8. Luiz Araujo — $3,941,667 (Atlanta United)
  9. Lucas Zelarayan — $3,700,000 (Columbus Crew)
  10. Carles Gil — $3,545,833 (New England Revolution)
*Altidore was bought out by Toronto FC and the New England Revolution are only on the hook for a reported Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) max of $1,612,500, of which Toronto may be paying some of that too.

The first team to have all three DPs show up is kind of the Revolution, but technically Altidore isn’t a DP and only his fee makes Adam Buksa (#79 overall, $1,106,250) a DP. They have Gustavo Bou at #18 on $2,675,000 a year. Atlanta get their third DP on the list at #21 with Thiago Almada coming in at $2,332,000 per season (stunningly Ezequiel Barco, who is out on loan, is 27th).

Sporting Kansas City don’t have a player in the top 25 this season. Instead Alan Pulido slid down the list with new additions, coming in at #28 on $2.2 million followed immediately by Johnny Russell at #29 on $2 million. Another Sporting KC player doesn’t make the list until #77 with Andreu Fontas on $1,125,000 per year.

MLS Millionaires

91 MLS players now make $1 million or more per season. That’s a nice bump from 78 in 2021. It is, however, a little misleading. Five of those players, the aforementioned Barco, Rodolfo Pizarro, Blaise Matuidi, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Alexander Matrita are all out on loans in other leagues. Many of them are likely to be sold or let their contracts run out if a deal can’t be reached. Additionally there are guys like Jurgen Damm listed ($1,613,509) who were bought out.

Sporting KC have one less millionaire (4) than they did in 2021. Ilie Sanchez is off the roster (and got a raise with LAFC). Their fourth millionaire is Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, who makes the same $1,028,124 he made last season.

But don’t let that fool you, salaries are on the rise on the whole. The average guaranteed compensation is up to $472,008 from $413,998 in the last release in the fall. Also the mid-point salary is up to $248,333 from $200,000 in that release.

For Sporting KC the pay seems to be more spread out as well. Voloder is the median paid athlete at $427,860 compared to Luis Martins at $340,000 last year. The argument could be made SKC are being cheaper though, as 10 players were above the max budget charge ($612,500) in 2021 while just seven are this season. So when Vermes says there is flexibility in the summer window, that appears to be very correct. Of course it all depends on how much GAM/TAM are in the coffers to buy down salaries into the salary budget.

Salaries by Team

The highest spending team, Atlanta United (until Toronto surpasses them in the summer) is in 7th place in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the 16th most spending team, CF Montreal, are in first. Follow by the Philadelphia Union (19th in spending) in the East. In the West, the league’s best team, LAFC, only has the 11th largest salary budget. Followed by FC Dallas who have the 9th largest budget and Austin which are in 13th on spend.

Sporting Kansas City have the leagues 14th most expensive roster and not much to show for it. Thankfully Inter Miami exist as they are the third highest spending team and are 13th in the East, just slightly above SKC’s point total. Real Salt Lake may be getting the most bang for their buck as they’ve spent the least but are in 5th in the West, though they have Anderson Julio and Jefferson Savarino not yet in those numbers.

The full results are below. Keep in mind this doesn’t include transfer fees, of which many teams have spent extensively on.

There is a beautiful chart that I recommend you all look at, that shows you in bar graph form how much each player is contributing to the team’s total salary spend. Because it doesn’t look great on anything but a desktop computer on our site, I’m just linking it out. Here is my less pretty version of that information:

2022 MLS Salaries by Team

TEAM SALARIES
TEAM SALARIES
Atlanta United $21.0M
LA Galaxy $20.1M
Inter Miami $18.9M
New England Revolution $18.1M
Chicago Fire $17.6M
Seattle Sounders $17.0M
New York City FC $15.5M
Toronto FC $15.2M
FC Dallas $15.0M
Columbus Crew $15.0M
LAFC $14.6M
FC Cincinnati $13.8M
Austin FC $13.8M
Sporting Kansas City $13.6M
Minnesota United $13.2M
CF Montreal $12.9M
DC United $12.5M
Vancouver Whitecaps $11.9M
Philadelphia Union $11.8M
New York Red Bulls $11.7M
Nashville SC $11.7M
Houston Dynamo $11.5M
San Jose Earthquakes $11.5M
Orlando City $11.5M
Colorado Rapids $11.4M
Portland Timbers $11.3M
Charlotte FC $10.7M
Real Salt Lake $10.5M

Other Factoids

  • Sporting KC’s top of the roster spend, like much of MLS, is out of balance because of the DP rule (again, not even counting fees). 19.1 percent goes just to Pulido, 39.1 percent goes to the top three and 53.3 percent goes to the top five players.
  • That’s pretty on par though, as Chicago have an astronomical 46.2 percent tied up in just one player and 67.2 percent in their top three.
  • The Colorado Rapids only have 40 percent in their top five players, the lowest in the league.
  • The Athletic has lots of interesting stats, including: “the median MLS team in 2022 spends 18 percent of their overall wage bill on their most expensive player, 39.5 percent on their top three players (likely their DPs) and 53.2 percent of their entire salary expenditure on their five highest earners.” That would make SKC very average in spending, just not in results.

Complete List of MLS Salaries

Without further ado, let’s get to the list.

2022 MLS Salaries

First Name Last Name Club Position(s) Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation
First Name Last Name Club Position(s) Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation
Josef Martinez Atlanta United F $3,750,000.00 $4,141,667.00
Luiz Araujo Atlanta United F-M $3,600,000.00 $3,941,667.00
Thiago Almada Atlanta United M-F $1,650,000.00 $2,332,000.00
Ezequiel Barco Atlanta United M $2,200,000.00 $2,200,000.00
Miles Robinson Atlanta United D $700,000.00 $737,500.00
Alan Franco Atlanta United D $540,000.00 $667,500.00
Matheus Rossetto Atlanta United M $550,000.00 $662,500.00
Emerson Hyndman Atlanta United M $657,143.00 $657,143.00
Santiago Sosa Atlanta United M-F $525,000.00 $643,100.00
Erik Lopez Samaniego Atlanta United F $360,000.00 $528,300.00
Franco Ibarra Atlanta United D-M $450,000.00 $520,000.00
Brooks Lennon Atlanta United D $500,000.00 $500,000.00
Marcelino Moreno Atlanta United F-M $460,000.00 $460,000.00
Brad Guzan Atlanta United GK $445,716.00 $458,216.00
Jake Mulraney Atlanta United M $301,600.00 $338,777.00
Andrew Gutman Atlanta United D $300,000.00 $331,250.00
Ronald Hernandez Atlanta United D $300,000.00 $300,000.00
Ronaldo Cisneros Atlanta United F $244,000.00 $244,000.00
Bobby Shuttleworth Atlanta United GK $125,000.00 $125,000.00
Tyler Wolff Atlanta United F-M $110,000.00 $114,500.00
George Campbell Atlanta United D $98,000.00 $98,000.00
Mikey Ambrose Atlanta United D $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Dylan Castanheira Atlanta United GK $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Alex De John Atlanta United D $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Amar Sejdic Atlanta United M $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Osvaldo Alonso Atlanta United M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Jackson Conway Atlanta United F $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Dom Dwyer Atlanta United F $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Erik Centeno Atlanta United D $65,500.00 $75,276.00
Caleb Wiley Atlanta United D $65,500.00 $67,100.00
Machop Chol Atlanta United M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Justin Garces Atlanta United GK $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Efrain Morales Atlanta United D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Bryce Washington Atlanta United D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Sebastian Driussi Austin FC F $2,200,000.00 $2,317,000.00
Cecilio Dominguez Austin FC F $1,530,000.00 $1,736,000.00
Alexander Ring Austin FC M $1,500,000.00 $1,640,000.00
Ruben Gabrielsen Austin FC D $950,000.00 $950,000.00
Danny Hoesen Austin FC F $650,000.00 $716,667.00
Maximiliano Urruti Austin FC F $625,000.00 $661,250.00
Tomas Pochettino Austin FC M $525,000.00 $585,000.00
Moussa Djitte Austin FC F $550,000.00 $550,000.00
Diego Fagundez Austin FC M $450,000.00 $450,000.00
Jhohan Romana Austin FC D $440,000.00 $440,000.00
Rodney Redes Austin FC F $412,500.00 $412,500.00
Jhojan Valencia Austin FC M $355,000.00 $400,125.00
Ethan Finlay Austin FC M $350,000.00 $350,000.00
Nick Lima Austin FC D $350,000.00 $350,000.00
Julio Cascante Austin FC D $310,000.00 $337,500.00
Andrew Tarbell Austin FC GK $300,000.00 $308,333.00
Zan Kolmanic Austin FC D $300,000.00 $300,000.00
Hector Jimenez Austin FC D $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Brad Stuver Austin FC GK $175,000.00 $185,000.00
Jon Gallagher Austin FC F $155,000.00 $155,000.00
Danny Pereira Austin FC M $84,000.00 $102,258.00
Kipp Keller Austin FC M $84,000.00 $96,500.00
Felipe Martins Austin FC M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Jared Stroud Austin FC M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Owen Wolff Austin FC M $65,500.00 $78,553.00
Freddy Kleeman Austin FC D $66,724.00 $66,724.00
William Pulisic Austin FC GK $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Carlos Asensio Austin FC D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Damian Las Austin FC GK $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Karol Swiderski Charlotte FC F $2,200,000.00 $2,258,000.00
Kamil Jozwiak Charlotte FC F-M $900,000.00 $1,017,000.00
Yordy Reyna Charlotte FC M-F $797,500.00 $797,500.00
Guzman Corujo Charlotte FC D $600,000.00 $633,500.00
Sergio Ruiz Charlotte FC M $550,000.00 $613,000.00
Alan Steven Franco Charlotte FC M $480,000.00 $538,300.00
Kristijan Kahlina Charlotte FC GK $425,000.00 $451,875.00
Christian Fuchs Charlotte FC D $375,000.00 $375,000.00
Anton Walkes Charlotte FC D $325,000.00 $353,594.00
Jan Sobocinski Charlotte FC D $325,000.00 $351,250.00
Vinicius Mello Charlotte FC F $300,000.00 $334,900.00
Harrison Afful Charlotte FC D $300,000.00 $332,500.00
Jordy Alcivar Charlotte FC M $235,000.00 $325,600.00
Cristian Ortiz Charlotte FC M-F $300,000.00 $300,000.00
Daniel Rios Charlotte FC F $230,000.00 $251,500.00
Jaylin Lindsey Charlotte FC D $200,000.00 $235,625.00
Derrick Jones Charlotte FC M $185,000.00 $207,969.00
Pablo Sisniega Charlotte FC GK $180,000.00 $200,667.00
Christian Makoun Charlotte FC D-M $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Joseph Mora Charlotte FC D $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Brandt Bronico Charlotte FC M $125,000.00 $134,330.00
Adrian Zendejas Charlotte FC GK $84,000.00 $91,986.00
Orrin McKinze Gaines II Charlotte FC F $84,000.00 $86,750.00
Benjamin Bender Charlotte FC M $65,500.00 $83,000.00
Christopher Hegardt Charlotte FC M $65,500.00 $73,012.00
Adam Armour Charlotte FC D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
George Marks Charlotte FC GK $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Quinn McNeill Charlotte FC M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Koa Santos Charlotte FC D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire M $7,350,000.00 $8,153,000.00
Gaston Gimenez Chicago Fire M $2,060,000.00 $2,360,667.00
Rafael Czichos Chicago Fire D $1,300,000.00 $1,336,667.00
Kacper Przybylko Chicago Fire F $1,100,004.00 $1,212,504.00
Boris Sekulic Chicago Fire D $596,000.00 $668,900.00
Stanislav Ivanov Chicago Fire M $300,000.00 $359,000.00
Jonathan Bornstein Chicago Fire D $300,000.00 $330,000.00
Fabian Herbers Chicago Fire M $260,000.00 $281,250.00
Federico Navarro Chicago Fire M $200,004.00 $277,504.00
Carlos Teran Chicago Fire D $200,000.00 $255,440.00
Mauricio Pineda Chicago Fire D-M $225,000.00 $248,875.00
Miguel angel Navarro Chicago Fire D $200,000.00 $247,000.00
Jhon Espinoza Chicago Fire D $216,000.00 $242,500.00
Chinonso Offor Chicago Fire F $159,996.00 $209,396.00
Jhon Duran Chicago Fire F $120,000.00 $167,000.00
Wyatt Omsberg Chicago Fire D $140,000.00 $157,000.00
Gabriel Slonina Chicago Fire GK $143,000.00 $147,800.00
Spencer Richey Chicago Fire GK $132,000.00 $132,000.00
Brian Gutierrez Chicago Fire M $104,000.00 $105,900.00
Andre Reynolds Chicago Fire D $90,000.00 $98,000.00
Victor Bezerra Chicago Fire F $84,000.00 $96,461.00
Chris Brady Chicago Fire GK $84,000.00 $85,900.00
Javier Casas Jr. Chicago Fire M $84,000.00 $85,900.00
Alex Monis Chicago Fire M $84,000.00 $85,900.00
Allan Rodriguez Chicago Fire M $84,000.00 $85,900.00
Kendall Burks Chicago Fire D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Sergio Oregel Chicago Fire M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Missael Rodriguez Chicago Fire F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Gyasi Zardes Colorado Rapids F $1,500,000.00 $1,550,000.00
Auston Trusty Colorado Rapids D $718,000.00 $890,292.00
Jack Price Colorado Rapids M $662,500.00 $725,000.00
Bryan Acosta Colorado Rapids M $650,000.00 $706,667.00
Mark-Anthony Kaye Colorado Rapids M $700,000.00 $700,000.00
Michael Barrios Colorado Rapids M $650,000.00 $680,000.00
Diego Rubio Kostner Colorado Rapids F $585,000.00 $629,583.00
Cole Bassett Colorado Rapids M $450,000.00 $450,000.00
Jonathan Lewis Colorado Rapids F $410,000.00 $435,000.00
Lucas Esteves Colorado Rapids D $373,032.00 $415,503.00
Braian Galvan Colorado Rapids F $318,000.00 $414,322.00
Keegan Rosenberry Colorado Rapids D $400,000.00 $400,000.00
William Yarbrough Colorado Rapids GK $300,000.00 $375,000.00
Danny Wilson Colorado Rapids D $330,000.00 $354,750.00
Gustavo Vallecilla Colorado Rapids D $312,000.00 $344,880.00
Max Alves da Silva Colorado Rapids M $212,000.00 $293,360.00
Lalas Abubakar Colorado Rapids D $235,000.00 $272,125.00
Clint Irwin Colorado Rapids GK $200,000.00 $213,300.00
Steven Beitashour Colorado Rapids D $150,000.00 $172,500.00
Drew Moor Colorado Rapids D $150,000.00 $172,500.00
Andre Shinyashiki Colorado Rapids F $140,000.00 $150,000.00
Aboubacar Keita Colorado Rapids D $135,000.00 $135,000.00
Philip Mayaka Colorado Rapids M $100,000.00 $113,000.00
Sebastian Anderson Colorado Rapids D $105,000.00 $106,667.00
Michael Edwards Colorado Rapids D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Nicolas Mezquida Colorado Rapids M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Abraham Rodriguez Colorado Rapids GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Collen Warner Colorado Rapids M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Dantouma "Yaya" Toure Colorado Rapids F $65,500.00 $80,118.00
Darren Yapi Colorado Rapids F $65,500.00 $76,333.00
Jackson Travis Colorado Rapids M $65,500.00 $68,000.00
Oliver Larraz Colorado Rapids M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Anthony Markanich Colorado Rapids D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Lucas Zelarayan Columbus Crew M $3,100,000.00 $3,700,000.00
Darlington Nagbe Columbus Crew M $1,760,000.00 $1,760,000.00
Jonathan Mensah Columbus Crew D $1,000,000.00 $1,140,667.00
Eloy Room Columbus Crew GK $800,000.00 $883,000.00
Milos Degenek Columbus Crew D $715,000.00 $812,000.00
Kevin Molino Columbus Crew M $700,348.00 $700,348.00
Pedro Santos Columbus Crew D $625,000.00 $687,500.00
Yaw Yeboah Columbus Crew M $600,000.00 $663,750.00
Steven Moreira Columbus Crew D $550,000.00 $632,708.00
Artur Columbus Crew M $564,000.00 $615,633.00
Alexandru Matan Columbus Crew M $425,000.00 $458,250.00
Luis Diaz Columbus Crew M $375,000.00 $408,900.00
James Igbekeme Columbus Crew M $315,000.00 $408,281.00
Perry Kitchen Columbus Crew M $300,000.00 $326,667.00
Josh Williams Columbus Crew D $325,000.00 $325,000.00
Derrick Etienne Columbus Crew M $175,000.00 $175,000.00
Marlon Hairston Columbus Crew M-D $175,000.00 $175,000.00
Aidan Morris Columbus Crew M $170,000.00 $172,000.00
Jalil Anibaba Columbus Crew D $150,000.00 $150,000.00
Miguel Berry Columbus Crew F $120,000.00 $120,000.00
Patrick Schulte Columbus Crew GK $84,000.00 $96,431.00
Will Sands Columbus Crew D $84,000.00 $90,250.00
Sean Zawadzki Columbus Crew M $84,000.00 $89,000.00
Evan Bush Columbus Crew GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Erik Hurtado Columbus Crew F $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Brady Scott Columbus Crew GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Isaiah Parente Columbus Crew M $66,724.00 $70,724.00
Jake Morris Columbus Crew D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Edison Flores DC United M-F $1,600,000.00 $1,733,000.00
Taxiarchis Fountas DC United F $1,600,000.00 $1,646,000.00
Ola Kamara DC United F $1,500,000.00 $1,520,000.00
Julian Gressel DC United M $914,000.00 $969,781.00
Steven Birnbaum DC United D $750,000.00 $762,500.00
Bill Hamid DC United GK $700,000.00 $700,000.00
Nigel Robertha DC United F $550,000.00 $622,406.00
Brad Smith DC United D $550,000.00 $591,250.00
Russell Canouse DC United M $515,000.00 $515,000.00
Chris Durkin DC United M $400,000.00 $445,000.00
Michael Estrada DC United F $300,000.00 $425,700.00
Brendan Hines-Ike DC United D $375,000.00 $417,917.00
Andy Najar DC United D $375,000.00 $375,000.00
Rafael Romo DC United GK $250,000.00 $285,833.00
Donovan Pines DC United D $150,000.00 $152,000.00
Chris Odoi-Atsem DC United D $140,000.00 $151,000.00
Griffin Yow DC United F $130,000.00 $136,118.00
Moses Nyeman DC United M $89,716.00 $92,502.00
Tony Alfaro DC United D $89,513.00 $89,513.00
Adrien Perez DC United F $89,513.00 $89,513.00
Drew Skundrich DC United M $89,513.00 $89,513.00
Jacob Greene DC United D-M $85,444.00 $88,444.00
Kimarni Smith DC United M-F $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Jon Kempin DC United GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Gaoussou Samake DC United D-M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Jeremy Garay DC United M $65,500.00 $69,550.00
Jackson Hopkins DC United M $65,500.00 $65,833.00
Sofiane Djeffal DC United M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Theodore Ku-DiPietro DC United M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Hayden Sargis DC United D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati M $1,943,500.00 $2,222,854.00
Brenner da Silva FC Cincinnati F $1,680,000.00 $2,218,600.00
Allan Cruz FC Cincinnati M $1,140,000.00 $1,254,000.00
Yuya Kubo FC Cincinnati M $1,091,000.00 $1,206,750.00
Obinna Nwobodo FC Cincinnati M $900,000.00 $1,028,100.00
Tyler Blackett FC Cincinnati D $807,600.00 $807,600.00
Ronald Matarrita FC Cincinnati D $750,000.00 $806,875.00
Dominique Badji FC Cincinnati F $500,000.00 $555,000.00
Geoff Cameron FC Cincinnati D $387,000.00 $440,667.00
Junior Moreno FC Cincinnati M $325,000.00 $373,750.00
Isaac Atanga FC Cincinnati F $350,000.00 $364,000.00
alvaro Barreal FC Cincinnati F $350,000.00 $350,000.00
Brandon Vazquez FC Cincinnati F $275,000.00 $304,167.00
Haris Medunjanin FC Cincinnati M $225,000.00 $248,750.00
Ray Gaddis FC Cincinnati D $230,000.00 $230,000.00
Alec Kann FC Cincinnati GK $200,000.00 $220,833.00
Alvas Powell FC Cincinnati D $150,000.00 $167,000.00
Calvin Harris FC Cincinnati F $85,444.00 $100,444.00
Roman Celentano FC Cincinnati GK $84,000.00 $99,000.00
Ben Mines FC Cincinnati M $84,000.00 $88,840.00
Beckham Sunderland FC Cincinnati GK $84,000.00 $87,863.00
Harrison Robledo FC Cincinnati F $65,500.00 $86,391.00
Zico Bailey FC Cincinnati D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Nick Hagglund FC Cincinnati D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Kenneth Vermeer FC Cincinnati GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
John Nelson FC Cincinnati D $65,500.00 $73,500.00
Arquimides Ordonez FC Cincinnati F $65,500.00 $69,037.00
Ian Murphy FC Cincinnati D $65,500.00 $67,750.00
Nick Markanich FC Cincinnati F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Franco Jara FC Dallas F $2,540,000.00 $3,227,000.00
Jesus Ferreira FC Dallas F $1,300,000.00 $1,499,000.00
Alan Velasco FC Dallas F $1,100,000.00 $1,305,000.00
Paul Arriola FC Dallas M $1,100,000.00 $1,130,000.00
Matt Hedges FC Dallas D $900,000.00 $900,000.00
Facundo Quignon FC Dallas M $786,000.00 $840,627.00
Jose Antonio Martinez FC Dallas D $650,000.00 $723,000.00
Paxton Pomykal FC Dallas M $700,000.00 $700,000.00
Nanu FC Dallas D $600,000.00 $668,750.00
Jader Obrian FC Dallas F $382,500.00 $467,100.00
Brandon Servania FC Dallas M $400,000.00 $455,833.00
Szabolcs Schon FC Dallas F $350,000.00 $391,800.00
Ema Twumasi FC Dallas D $290,000.00 $336,900.00
Jimmy Maurer FC Dallas GK $275,000.00 $292,887.00
Joshue Quinonez FC Dallas D $180,000.00 $227,833.00
Marco Farfan FC Dallas D $225,000.00 $225,000.00
Nkosi Tafari FC Dallas D $197,950.00 $197,950.00
Maarten Paes FC Dallas GK $150,000.00 $187,500.00
Thomas Roberts FC Dallas M $144,000.00 $157,000.00
Dante Sealy FC Dallas F $140,000.00 $153,400.00
Edwin Cerrillo FC Dallas M $115,000.00 $130,000.00
Justin Che FC Dallas D $100,000.00 $109,209.00
Collin Smith FC Dallas D $90,000.00 $93,000.00
Antonio Carrera FC Dallas GK $65,500.00 $85,019.00
Lucas Bartlett FC Dallas D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Eddie Munjoma FC Dallas D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Isaiah Parker FC Dallas D $65,500.00 $77,500.00
Dominick Hernandez FC Dallas M $66,724.00 $76,438.00
Beni Redzic FC Dallas M $66,724.00 $74,346.00
Kalil ElMedkhar FC Dallas F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Tsiki Ntsabeleng FC Dallas M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Sebastian Ferreira Houston Dynamo F $1,600,000.00 $1,970,200.00
Teenage Hadebe Houston Dynamo D $1,014,000.00 $1,179,177.00
Tim Parker Houston Dynamo D $1,000,000.00 $1,037,500.00
Darwin Quintero Houston Dynamo F $600,000.00 $661,250.00
Matias Vera Houston Dynamo M $550,000.00 $622,812.00
Steve Clark Houston Dynamo GK $560,000.00 $620,031.00
Fafa Picault Houston Dynamo F $600,000.00 $600,000.00
Corey Baird Houston Dynamo F $440,000.00 $471,031.00
Adalberto Carrasquilla Houston Dynamo M $418,908.00 $469,132.00
Daniel Steres Houston Dynamo D $450,000.00 $468,750.00
Adam Lundkvist Houston Dynamo D $325,000.00 $372,500.00
Thiago Fernandes Houston Dynamo F $310,344.00 $370,344.00
Mateo Bajamich Houston Dynamo F $286,000.00 $346,069.00
Memo Rodriguez Houston Dynamo M $285,000.00 $310,935.00
Zarek Valentin Houston Dynamo D $260,000.00 $290,000.00
Zeca Houston Dynamo D $218,182.00 $259,015.00
Darwin Ceren Houston Dynamo M $190,000.00 $240,000.00
Tyler Pasher Houston Dynamo F $157,500.00 $165,381.00
Griffin Dorsey Houston Dynamo D $125,000.00 $144,000.00
Michael Nelson Houston Dynamo GK $125,000.00 $139,500.00
Ethan Bartlow Houston Dynamo D $84,000.00 $91,500.00
Sam Junqua Houston Dynamo D $89,513.00 $89,513.00
Ian Hoffmann Houston Dynamo D $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Nico Lemoine Houston Dynamo F $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Marcelo Palomino Houston Dynamo M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Brooklyn Raines Houston Dynamo M $65,500.00 $83,563.00
Thorleifur ulfarsson Houston Dynamo F $65,500.00 $77,699.00
Xavier Valdez Houston Dynamo GK $65,500.00 $75,211.00
Juan Castilla Houston Dynamo M $65,500.00 $70,022.00
Daniel Esteban Rios Houston Dynamo M $65,500.00 $70,022.00
Gonzalo Higuain Inter Miami F $5,100,000.00 $5,793,750.00
Rodolfo Pizarro Inter Miami M-F $3,050,000.00 $3,350,000.00
Blaise Matuidi Inter Miami M $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez Inter Miami D $892,500.00 $1,052,750.00
DeAndre Yedlin Inter Miami D $800,000.00 $848,750.00
Jean Mota Inter Miami D-M $700,000.00 $805,000.00
Gregore de Magalhaes Silva Inter Miami M $700,000.00 $801,000.00
Nick Marsman Inter Miami GK $474,996.00 $587,184.00
Joevin Jones Inter Miami D-M $360,000.00 $458,100.00
Kieran Gibbs Inter Miami D $370,000.00 $378,167.00
Emerson Rodriguez Inter Miami M $315,000.00 $350,500.00
Robert Taylor Inter Miami F $252,000.00 $278,900.00
Damion Lowe Inter Miami D $225,000.00 $268,333.00
Victor Ulloa Inter Miami M $250,000.00 $250,000.00
Ariel Lassiter Inter Miami F $210,000.00 $230,280.00
Christopher McVey Inter Miami D $199,992.00 $224,292.00
Brek Shea Inter Miami M-D $182,000.00 $206,100.00
Robert Robinson Inter Miami F $140,000.00 $185,000.00
Mo Adams Inter Miami M $130,000.00 $150,000.00
Clement Diop Inter Miami GK $125,000.00 $136,250.00
Leonardo Campana Inter Miami F $84,000.00 $135,680.00
Drake Callender Inter Miami GK $130,000.00 $130,000.00
Bryce Duke Inter Miami M $120,000.00 $120,000.00
Jairo Quinteros Inter Miami D $85,000.00 $85,000.00
Ian Fray Inter Miami D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Aime Mabika Inter Miami D $65,500.00 $73,625.00
CJ Dos Santos Inter Miami GK $65,500.00 $70,800.00
Noah Allen Inter Miami D $65,500.00 $67,167.00
George Acosta Inter Miami M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Edison Azcona Inter Miami M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Ryan Sailor Inter Miami D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Felipe Valencia-Barona Inter Miami F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Javier Hernandez LA Galaxy F $6,000,000.00 $6,000,000.00
Douglas Costa LA Galaxy F $3,000,000.00 $3,000,000.00
Kevin Cabral LA Galaxy F $1,650,000.00 $1,650,000.00
Samuel Grandsir LA Galaxy F-M $900,000.00 $988,427.00
Rayan Raveloson LA Galaxy M $780,000.00 $855,025.00
Derrick Williams LA Galaxy D $750,000.00 $821,458.00
Marco Delgado LA Galaxy M $650,000.00 $726,250.00
Efrain alvarez LA Galaxy M $600,000.00 $712,167.00
Julian Araujo LA Galaxy D $575,000.00 $678,750.00
Dejan Joveljic LA Galaxy F $612,500.00 $612,500.00
Jonathan Bond LA Galaxy GK $475,000.00 $526,875.00
Jorge Villafana LA Galaxy D $450,000.00 $486,667.00
Sega Coulibaly LA Galaxy D $420,000.00 $457,000.00
Victor Vazquez LA Galaxy M $440,000.00 $440,000.00
Kelvin Leerdam LA Galaxy D $300,000.00 $335,000.00
Raheem Edwards LA Galaxy D-M $275,000.00 $307,500.00
Nick DePuy LA Galaxy D $231,000.00 $231,000.00
Jonathan Klinsmann LA Galaxy GK $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Jonathan Perez LA Galaxy M $150,000.00 $171,750.00
Cameron Dunbar LA Galaxy F $120,000.00 $136,750.00
Marcus Ferkranus LA Galaxy D $100,000.00 $113,625.00
Jalen Neal LA Galaxy D $100,000.00 $113,625.00
Adam Saldana LA Galaxy M $89,513.00 $95,447.00
Carlos Miguel Harvey LA Galaxy D-M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Sacha Kljestan LA Galaxy M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Richard Sanchez LA Galaxy GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Eriq Zavaleta LA Galaxy D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Daniel Aguirre LA Galaxy M-F $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Preston Judd LA Galaxy F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Carlos Vela LAFC F $2,250,000.00 $4,050,000.00
Kellyn Acosta LAFC M $1,100,000.00 $1,215,000.00
Ilie Sanchez LAFC M $1,150,000.00 $1,150,000.00
Brian Rodriguez LAFC F $805,000.00 $1,144,800.00
Cristian Arango LAFC M-F $624,000.00 $683,000.00
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi LAFC F $606,375.00 $647,860.00
Francisco Ginella LAFC M $450,000.00 $572,250.00
Franco Escobar LAFC D $550,008.00 $550,008.00
Diego Palacios LAFC D $486,000.00 $510,000.00
Jesus Murillo LAFC D $450,000.00 $509,500.00
Latif Blessing LAFC M $400,000.00 $416,667.00
Jose Cifuentes LAFC M $367,875.00 $411,750.00
Doneil Henry LAFC D $385,000.00 $403,000.00
Ryan Hollingshead LAFC D $393,750.00 $393,750.00
Maxime Crepeau LAFC GK $275,000.00 $302,500.00
Sebastien Ibeagha LAFC D $225,000.00 $252,125.00
Eddie Segura LAFC D $200,000.00 $224,000.00
Kwadwo Opoku LAFC F-M $92,000.00 $133,095.00
Mamadou Fall LAFC D-M $106,000.00 $118,750.00
John McCarthy LAFC GK $110,000.00 $110,000.00
Erik Duenas LAFC D $100,000.00 $102,000.00
Antonio Leone LAFC D-M $100,000.00 $102,000.00
Christian Torres LAFC F $90,000.00 $101,230.00
Mohamed Traore LAFC D $100,000.00 $100,000.00
Tomas Romero LAFC GK $90,000.00 $95,000.00
Danny Musovski LAFC F $93,988.00 $93,988.00
Julian Gaines LAFC F $85,444.00 $87,444.00
Cal Jennings LAFC F $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Jurgen Damm Major League Soccer M $1,321,000.00 $1,613,509.00
Matias Pellegrini Major League Soccer M-F $875,000.00 $970,833.00
Joe Corona Major League Soccer M $300,000.00 $315,000.00
Matt Hundley Major League Soccer F $110,000.00 $119,000.00
Tyler Freeman Major League Soccer F $110,000.00 $112,500.00
Grayson Barber Major League Soccer F $84,000.00 $87,750.00
Celio Pompeu Major League Soccer M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Max Schneider Major League Soccer M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Adrien Hunou Minnesota United F $2,450,000.00 $2,687,702.00
Emanuel Reynoso Minnesota United M $850,000.00 $1,066,910.00
Robin Lod Minnesota United M-F $849,996.00 $952,496.00
Romain Metanire Minnesota United D $720,000.00 $819,250.00
Luis Amarilla Minnesota United F $650,000.00 $785,000.00
Wil Trapp Minnesota United M $784,875.00 $784,875.00
Bakaye Dibassy Minnesota United D $650,000.00 $743,125.00
Michael Boxall Minnesota United D $602,210.00 $655,307.00
Bongokuhle Hlongwane Minnesota United F $530,000.00 $580,000.00
Kemar Lawrence Minnesota United D $400,000.00 $482,500.00
Hassani Dotson Minnesota United M-D $400,000.00 $457,500.00
Tyler Miller Minnesota United GK $425,000.00 $445,938.00
Chase Gasper Minnesota United D $375,000.00 $400,000.00
Dayne St. Clair Minnesota United GK $300,000.00 $321,875.00
Franco Fragapane Minnesota United M-F $249,996.00 $257,496.00
Niko Hansen Minnesota United M $200,400.00 $219,400.00
Jacori Hayes Minnesota United M $190,000.00 $199,833.00
Brent Kallman Minnesota United D $160,000.00 $168,000.00
Abu Danladi Minnesota United F $135,000.00 $142,125.00
Oniel Fisher Minnesota United D $120,000.00 $133,000.00
Kervin Arriaga Minnesota United M $84,000.00 $103,667.00
Fred Emmings Minnesota United GK $84,000.00 $90,000.00
Callum Montgomery Minnesota United D $85,444.00 $87,361.00
David Taylor Minnesota United M $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Eric Dick Minnesota United GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Patrick Weah Minnesota United M-F $66,724.00 $79,910.00
Devin Padelford Minnesota United D $65,500.00 $72,500.00
Aziel Jackson Minnesota United M-F $66,724.00 $70,621.00
Nabilai Kibunguchy Minnesota United F $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Justin McMaster Minnesota United M $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Tani Oluwaseyi Minnesota United M-F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Joseph Rosales Minnesota United M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Victor Wanyama Montreal M $2,400,000.00 $3,091,667.00
Bjorn Johnsen Montreal F $1,100,000.00 $1,236,667.00
Romell Quioto Montreal F $800,000.00 $885,000.00
Djordje Mihailovic Montreal M $700,000.00 $751,875.00
Matko Miljevic Montreal M $545,455.00 $593,364.00
Ahmed Hamdi Montreal M $475,000.00 $572,500.00
Mason Toye Montreal F $500,000.00 $558,000.00
Rudy Camacho Montreal D $500,000.00 $554,000.00
Lassi Lappalainen Montreal M $510,000.00 $540,000.00
Alistair Johnston Montreal M-D $400,000.00 $445,625.00
Samuel Piette Montreal M $400,000.00 $429,750.00
Kamal Miller Montreal D $300,000.00 $345,000.00
Zachary Brault-Guillard Montreal D $275,000.00 $319,375.00
Sunusi Ibrahim Montreal F $200,000.00 $291,250.00
Joaquin Torres Montreal M $230,000.00 $279,800.00
Robert Thorkelsson Montreal D $150,000.00 $173,500.00
James Pantemis Montreal GK $145,000.00 $160,833.00
Zorhan Bassong Montreal D $125,000.00 $137,500.00
Mathieu Choinière Montreal M $125,000.00 $134,238.00
Joel Waterman Montreal D $125,000.00 $133,909.00
Tomas Giraldo Montreal M $110,000.00 $121,000.00
Gabriele Corbo Montreal D $120,192.00 $120,192.00
Keesean Ferdinand Montreal D $89,716.00 $99,936.00
Nathan-Dylan Saliba Montreal $84,000.00 $94,822.00
Kei Kamara Montreal F $84,000.00 $94,000.00
Sean Rea Montreal $84,000.00 $92,431.00
Rida Zouhir Montreal M $84,000.00 $92,431.00
Jean-Aniel Assi Montreal $84,000.00 $91,725.00
Karifa Yao Montreal D $85,444.00 $89,933.00
Jonathan Sirois Montreal GK $84,000.00 $88,319.00
Sebastian Breza Montreal GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Logan Ketterer Montreal GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Ismael Kone Montreal M $65,500.00 $68,125.00
Jojea Kwizera Montreal M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC M $1,637,500.00 $1,637,500.00
Ake Loba Nashville SC F $1,250,000.00 $1,491,475.00
Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC D $1,100,000.00 $1,156,050.00
Randall Leal Nashville SC F-M $850,000.00 $965,000.00
Anibal Godoy Nashville SC M $800,000.00 $871,250.00
Sean Davis Nashville SC M $637,500.00 $637,500.00
CJ Sapong Nashville SC F $550,000.00 $550,000.00
Dax McCarty Nashville SC M $475,000.00 $517,500.00
Daniel Lovitz Nashville SC D $498,750.00 $498,750.00
Dave Romney Nashville SC D $475,000.00 $475,000.00
Teal Bunbury Nashville SC M-F $400,000.00 $416,667.00
Rodrigo Pineiro Nashville SC F $275,000.00 $372,500.00
Alex Muyl Nashville SC M $325,000.00 $331,562.00
Joe Willis Nashville SC GK $300,000.00 $316,250.00
Tah Brian Anunga Nashville SC M $156,000.00 $176,000.00
Eric Miller Nashville SC D $168,000.00 $168,000.00
Jack Maher Nashville SC D $130,000.00 $164,000.00
Handwalla Bwana Nashville SC F-M $140,000.00 $140,000.00
Ethan Zubak Nashville SC F $116,000.00 $130,000.00
Taylor Washington Nashville SC D-M $93,989.00 $93,989.00
Elliot Panicco Nashville SC GK $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Robert Castellanos Nashville SC D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Luke Haakenson Nashville SC M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Bryan Meredith Nashville SC GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Josh Bauer Nashville SC D $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Irakoze Donasiyano Nashville SC M-D $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Ahmed Longmire Nashville SC M-D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
William Meyer Nashville SC GK $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Jozy Altidore New England Revolution F $3,706,139.00 $4,264,963.00
Carles Gil New England Revolution M $3,250,000.00 $3,545,833.00
Gustavo Bou New England Revolution M-F $2,500,000.00 $2,675,000.00
Adam Buksa New England Revolution F $1,000,000.00 $1,106,250.00
Sebastian Lletget New England Revolution M $900,000.00 $1,023,750.00
Wilfrid Kaptoum New England Revolution M $525,000.00 $582,500.00
Matt Turner New England Revolution GK $500,000.00 $500,000.00
Omar Gonzalez New England Revolution D $425,000.00 $450,000.00
Andrew Farrell New England Revolution D $425,000.00 $443,750.00
Arnor Traustason New England Revolution M $400,000.00 $438,405.00
DeJuan Jones New England Revolution D-M $350,000.00 $370,000.00
Matt Polster New England Revolution D-M $325,000.00 $353,437.00
Brandon Bye New England Revolution D $325,000.00 $343,813.00
AJ DeLaGarza New England Revolution D-M $250,000.00 $250,000.00
Tommy McNamara New England Revolution M $240,000.00 $240,000.00
Emmanuel Boateng New England Revolution M $225,000.00 $225,000.00
Dorde Petrovic New England Revolution GK $225,000.00 $225,000.00
Henry Kessler New England Revolution D $150,000.00 $170,000.00
Brad Knighton New England Revolution GK $150,000.00 $157,500.00
Justin Rennicks New England Revolution F $110,000.00 $120,000.00
Jon Bell New England Revolution D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Earl Edwards Jr. New England Revolution GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Damian Rivera New England Revolution M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Esmir Bajraktarevic New England Revolution M $65,500.00 $71,559.00
Lucas Maciel Felix New England Revolution M $69,902.00 $69,902.00
Edward Kizza New England Revolution F $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Noel Buck New England Revolution M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Jacob Jackson New England Revolution GK $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Ryan Spaulding New England Revolution M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Thiago Martins New York City FC D $1,500,000.00 $1,962,000.00
Maxi Moralez New York City FC M $670,000.00 $1,300,000.00
Talles Magno New York City FC F $950,000.00 $1,198,000.00
Alexandru Mitrita New York City FC F $1,150,000.00 $1,150,000.00
Valentin Castellanos New York City FC M $900,000.00 $1,076,000.00
Heber Araujo dos Santos New York City FC F $825,000.00 $914,000.00
Alexander Callens New York City FC D $750,000.00 $814,000.00
Anton Tinnerholm New York City FC D $750,000.00 $800,000.00
Maxime Chanot New York City FC D $700,000.00 $700,000.00
Alfredo Morales New York City FC M $600,000.00 $662,250.00
Gabriel Pereira New York City FC F $555,000.00 $624,500.00
Santiago Rodriguez New York City FC M $612,500.00 $612,500.00
Sean Johnson New York City FC GK $550,000.00 $550,000.00
Keaton Parks New York City FC M $500,000.00 $500,000.00
James Sands New York City FC D-M $400,000.00 $493,956.00
Malte Amundsen New York City FC D $270,000.00 $308,700.00
Nicolas Acevedo New York City FC D-M $200,000.00 $254,800.00
Christopher Gloster New York City FC D $228,000.00 $238,000.00
Thiago Andrade New York City FC F $180,000.00 $199,600.00
Tayvon Gray New York City FC D $125,000.00 $144,788.00
Luis Barraza New York City FC GK $125,000.00 $132,688.00
Andres Jasson New York City FC M $100,000.00 $117,144.00
Justin Haak New York City FC M $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Vuk Latinovich New York City FC D $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Cody Mizell New York City FC GK $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Samuel Owusu New York City FC D $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Maximo Carrizo New York City FC M $65,500.00 $84,357.00
Gedion Zelalem New York City FC M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Christian McFarlane New York City FC M $65,500.00 $83,756.00
Nico Benalcazar New York City FC D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Jonathan Jimenez New York City FC F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Kevin O'Toole New York City FC F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Ashley Fletcher New York Red Bulls F $1,350,000.00 $1,569,750.00
Luquinhas New York Red Bulls F $1,050,000.00 $1,173,125.00
Patryk Klimala New York Red Bulls F $1,000,000.00 $1,135,000.00
Aaron Long New York Red Bulls D $1,050,000.00 $1,080,000.00
Lewis Morgan New York Red Bulls M-F $650,000.00 $653,125.00
Dru Yearwood New York Red Bulls M $500,000.00 $544,750.00
Carlos Miguel Coronel New York Red Bulls GK $480,000.00 $529,660.00
Andres Reyes New York Red Bulls D $425,000.00 $469,375.00
Tom Edwards New York Red Bulls D-M $422,481.00 $422,481.00
Jason Pendant New York Red Bulls D $340,000.00 $400,750.00
David Jensen New York Red Bulls M-F $350,000.00 $389,635.00
Frankie Amaya New York Red Bulls M $325,000.00 $381,406.00
Caden Clark New York Red Bulls M $148,800.00 $331,850.00
Ryan Meara New York Red Bulls GK $324,000.00 $324,000.00
Cameron Harper New York Red Bulls M-F $225,000.00 $276,250.00
Cristian Casseres Jr. New York Red Bulls M $230,000.00 $274,000.00
Lucas Monzon New York Red Bulls D $205,000.00 $243,917.00
Dylan Nealis New York Red Bulls D $175,000.00 $200,000.00
Sean Nealis New York Red Bulls D $175,000.00 $196,875.00
Tom Barlow New York Red Bulls F $175,000.00 $188,151.00
Omir Fernandez New York Red Bulls M $140,000.00 $155,000.00
John Tolkin New York Red Bulls D $100,000.00 $105,000.00
Omar Sowe New York Red Bulls F $84,000.00 $93,086.00
Bento Estrela New York Red Bulls M $66,724.00 $90,724.00
Serge Ngoma New York Red Bulls F $65,500.00 $85,451.00
Daniel Edelman New York Red Bulls M $65,500.00 $75,352.00
Jesus Castellano New York Red Bulls M $65,500.00 $70,868.00
Wikelman Carmona New York Red Bulls M $66,724.00 $69,474.00
Anthony Marcucci Jr. New York Red Bulls GK $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Jake La Cava New York Red Bulls F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Zach Ryan New York Red Bulls F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Ercan Kara Orlando City SC F $1,860,000.00 $1,860,000.00
Mauricio Pereyra Orlando City SC M $1,100,000.00 $1,348,000.00
Facundo Torres Orlando City SC F $600,000.00 $953,200.00
Antonio Carlos Orlando City SC D $900,000.00 $925,000.00
Antonio De Almeida Junior Orlando City SC M $750,000.00 $780,000.00
Sebastian Mendez Orlando City SC M $600,000.00 $636,750.00
Robin Jansson Orlando City SC D $525,000.00 $581,250.00
Pedro Gallese Orlando City SC GK $515,000.00 $515,000.00
Alexandre Pato Orlando City SC F $400,000.00 $400,000.00
Ruan Teixeira Orlando City SC D $360,000.00 $360,000.00
Silvester van der Water Orlando City SC F $324,000.00 $349,750.00
Tesho Akindele Orlando City SC F $325,000.00 $340,000.00
Alexander Alvarado Orlando City SC F $300,000.00 $318,240.00
Matheus Aias Orlando City SC F $252,000.00 $267,500.00
Joao Moutinho Orlando City SC D $220,000.00 $263,000.00
Cesar Araujo Orlando City SC M $180,000.00 $261,000.00
Andres Perea Orlando City SC M $240,000.00 $248,500.00
Rodrigo Schlegel Orlando City SC D $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Kyle Smith Orlando City SC D $128,580.00 $141,244.00
Benji Michel Orlando City SC F $115,000.00 $121,303.00
Michael Halliday Orlando City SC D $89,716.00 $99,447.00
Joseph DeZart Orlando City SC M $89,716.00 $89,716.00
Mason Stajduhar Orlando City SC GK $89,716.00 $89,716.00
Adam Grinwis Orlando City SC GK $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Thomas Williams Orlando City SC D $66,724.00 $73,254.00
Alex Freeman Orlando City SC D $65,500.00 $69,500.00
Wilfredo Rivera Orlando City SC $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Jack Lynn Orlando City SC F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Mikael Uhre Philadelphia Union F $1,400,000.00 $1,582,500.00
Alejandro Bedoya Philadelphia Union M $900,000.00 $1,110,000.00
Sergio Santos Philadelphia Union F $850,000.00 $918,500.00
Julian Carranza Philadelphia Union F $900,000.00 $900,000.00
Andre Blake Philadelphia Union GK $750,000.00 $869,375.00
Jack Elliott Philadelphia Union D $700,000.00 $793,750.00
Jakob Glesnes Philadelphia Union D $675,000.00 $739,063.00
Daniel Gazdag Philadelphia Union M-F $550,000.00 $586,250.00
Kai Wagner Philadelphia Union D $510,000.00 $581,000.00
Cory Burke Philadelphia Union F $400,000.00 $450,770.00
Stuart Findlay Philadelphia Union D $450,000.00 $450,000.00
Olivier Mbaizo Philadelphia Union D $300,000.00 $367,343.00
Matej Oravec Philadelphia Union M $300,000.00 $314,500.00
Jose Andres Martinez Philadelphia Union M $250,000.00 $276,250.00
Leon Flach Philadelphia Union M $250,000.00 $263,750.00
Joe Bendik Philadelphia Union GK $250,000.00 $250,000.00
Jack De Vries Philadelphia Union M $150,000.00 $165,556.00
Jesus Bueno Philadelphia Union M $140,000.00 $155,378.00
Matt Freese Philadelphia Union GK $118,250.00 $137,000.00
Paxten Aaronson Philadelphia Union M $107,500.00 $111,500.00
Nathan Harriel Philadelphia Union D $90,000.00 $107,500.00
Matthew Real Philadelphia Union D $105,000.00 $105,000.00
Quinn Sullivan Philadelphia Union M $100,000.00 $103,500.00
Gino Portella Philadelphia Union D $85,444.00 $99,169.00
Brandan Craig Philadelphia Union M $85,000.00 $97,825.00
Cole Turner Philadelphia Union M $89,716.00 $92,716.00
Jack McGlynn Philadelphia Union M $77,500.00 $91,400.00
Anthony Sorenson Philadelphia Union M $85,444.00 $88,444.00
Yimmi Chara Portland Timbers M $1,500,000.00 $1,803,000.00
Sebastian Blanco Portland Timbers M-F $1,340,000.00 $1,708,000.00
Jaroslaw Niezgoda Portland Timbers F $807,500.00 $976,758.00
Felipe Mora Portland Timbers F $875,000.00 $955,000.00
Dario Zuparic Portland Timbers D $750,000.00 $766,667.00
Diego Chara Portland Timbers M $675,000.00 $683,333.00
Eryk Williamson Portland Timbers M $550,000.00 $550,000.00
Larrys Mabiala Portland Timbers D $450,000.00 $450,000.00
David Ayala Portland Timbers M $275,000.00 $395,000.00
Dairon Asprilla Portland Timbers M-F $350,000.00 $352,500.00
Cristhian Paredes Portland Timbers M $252,000.00 $350,000.00
Santiago Moreno Portland Timbers F $300,000.00 $344,576.00
Claudio Bravo Portland Timbers D $300,000.00 $323,310.00
Bill Tuiloma Portland Timbers D-M $285,000.00 $304,450.00
Aljaz Ivacic Portland Timbers GK $220,000.00 $248,333.00
Marvin Loria Portland Timbers M $125,000.00 $164,375.00
Pablo Bonilla Portland Timbers D $132,000.00 $144,667.00
Tega Ikoba Portland Timbers F $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Jose Van Rankin Portland Timbers D-M $85,000.00 $85,000.00
David Bingham Portland Timbers GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Blake Bodily Portland Timbers M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
George Fochive Portland Timbers M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Zac McGraw Portland Timbers D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Justin vom Steeg Portland Timbers GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Hunter Sulte Portland Timbers GK $65,500.00 $69,892.00
Diego Gutierrez Portland Timbers F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Justin Rasmussen Portland Timbers D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Damir Kreilach Real Salt Lake M $1,400,000.00 $1,550,000.00
Bobby Wood Real Salt Lake F $925,000.00 $1,018,161.00
Justen Glad Real Salt Lake D $675,000.00 $735,031.00
Sergio Cordova Real Salt Lake F $600,000.00 $696,000.00
Marcelo Silva Real Salt Lake D $600,000.00 $646,667.00
Jonathan Menendez Real Salt Lake M-F $500,000.00 $602,813.00
Rubio Rubin Real Salt Lake F $510,000.00 $582,937.00
Everton Luiz Real Salt Lake M $500,000.00 $570,833.00
Pablo Ruiz Real Salt Lake M $450,000.00 $523,500.00
Justin Meram Real Salt Lake M $425,000.00 $468,750.00
Aaron Herrera Real Salt Lake D $340,000.00 $368,794.00
Johan Kappelhof Real Salt Lake D-M $260,000.00 $287,000.00
Nick Besler Real Salt Lake M $210,000.00 $210,000.00
Scott Caldwell Real Salt Lake M $200,000.00 $205,000.00
Zac MacMath Real Salt Lake GK $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Andrew Putna Real Salt Lake GK $155,000.00 $168,458.00
Chris Kablan Real Salt Lake D $108,000.00 $126,000.00
Erik Holt Real Salt Lake D $125,000.00 $125,000.00
David Ochoa Real Salt Lake GK $103,500.00 $103,500.00
Zackery Farnsworth Real Salt Lake D $84,000.00 $98,750.00
Maikel Chang Real Salt Lake M $98,261.00 $98,261.00
Chris Garcia Real Salt Lake F $90,000.00 $94,300.00
Jeffrey Dewsnup Real Salt Lake GK $84,000.00 $93,825.00
Tate Schmitt Real Salt Lake F $92,500.00 $92,500.00
Bret Halsey Real Salt Lake D $84,000.00 $91,500.00
Andrew Brody Real Salt Lake M $85,444.00 $89,277.00
Bode Davis Real Salt Lake M-F $84,000.00 $88,294.00
Tomas Gomez Real Salt Lake GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Jasper Loeffelsend Real Salt Lake M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Axel Kei Real Salt Lake F $65,500.00 $81,500.00
Jude Wellings Real Salt Lake M $65,500.00 $81,500.00
Julio Benitez Real Salt Lake M $65,500.00 $75,125.00
Gavin Beavers Real Salt Lake GK $65,500.00 $71,083.00
Jaziel Orozco Real Salt Lake D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Jamiro Monteiro San Jose Earthquakes M $1,200,000.00 $1,293,500.00
Cristian Espinoza San Jose Earthquakes F $1,150,000.00 $1,265,000.00
Francisco Calvo San Jose Earthquakes D $866,087.00 $925,937.00
Javier Lopez San Jose Earthquakes F $860,000.00 $860,000.00
Jeremy Ebobisse San Jose Earthquakes F $620,734.00 $766,617.00
Jackson Yueill San Jose Earthquakes M $700,000.00 $736,875.00
Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso San Jose Earthquakes D $650,000.00 $691,250.00
Jan Gregus San Jose Earthquakes M $600,000.00 $655,000.00
Cade Cowell San Jose Earthquakes F $545,455.00 $635,364.00
Eric Remedi San Jose Earthquakes M $450,000.00 $450,000.00
Marcos Lopez San Jose Earthquakes D $400,000.00 $440,250.00
Judson San Jose Earthquakes M $420,000.00 $425,000.00
JT Marcinkowski San Jose Earthquakes GK $300,000.00 $300,000.00
Shea Salinas San Jose Earthquakes F $280,000.00 $280,000.00
Tommy Thompson San Jose Earthquakes D $280,000.00 $280,000.00
Gilbert Fuentes San Jose Earthquakes M $190,000.00 $208,750.00
Tanner Beason San Jose Earthquakes D $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Paul Marie San Jose Earthquakes D $145,000.00 $156,375.00
Siad Haji San Jose Earthquakes F $120,000.00 $129,000.00
Matt Bersano San Jose Earthquakes GK $106,375.00 $106,375.00
Casey Walls San Jose Earthquakes D $100,000.00 $103,000.00
Ousseni Bouda San Jose Earthquakes F $84,000.00 $96,500.00
Emmanuel Ochoa San Jose Earthquakes GK $84,000.00 $94,051.00
Benjamin Kikanovic San Jose Earthquakes F $85,444.00 $91,219.00
Jack Skahan San Jose Earthquakes M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Niko Tsakiris San Jose Earthquakes M $65,500.00 $69,667.00
George Asomani San Jose Earthquakes M $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Oskar Agren San Jose Earthquakes D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Will Richmond San Jose Earthquakes F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Nicolas Lodeiro Seattle Sounders FC M $2,640,000.00 $3,256,667.00
Raul Ruidiaz Seattle Sounders FC F $2,472,000.00 $3,201,120.00
Albert Rusnak Seattle Sounders FC M $1,800,000.00 $1,871,667.00
Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC F $1,250,000.00 $1,370,100.00
Joao Paulo Seattle Sounders FC M $1,200,000.00 $1,283,333.00
Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders FC M $860,000.00 $981,542.00
Yeimar Gomez Andrade Seattle Sounders FC D $650,004.00 $719,092.00
Xavier Arreaga Seattle Sounders FC D $700,000.00 $700,000.00
Leo Chu Seattle Sounders FC M-F $550,000.00 $550,000.00
Stefan Frei Seattle Sounders FC GK $500,000.00 $500,000.00
Nouhou Tolo Seattle Sounders FC D $300,000.00 $344,274.00
Kelyn Rowe Seattle Sounders FC M-D $275,000.00 $275,000.00
Will Bruin Seattle Sounders FC F $260,000.00 $260,000.00
alex Roldan Seattle Sounders FC M-D $200,000.00 $232,500.00
Jimmy Medranda Seattle Sounders FC M-D $200,000.00 $210,000.00
Stefan Cleveland Seattle Sounders FC GK $150,000.00 $167,500.00
Danny Leyva Seattle Sounders FC M $110,000.00 $129,423.00
Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez Seattle Sounders FC F $100,000.00 $114,500.00
Fredy Montero Seattle Sounders FC F $110,000.00 $110,000.00
Ethan Dobbelaere Seattle Sounders FC M $89,716.00 $103,716.00
Andrew Thomas Seattle Sounders FC GK $84,000.00 $91,500.00
Joshua Atencio Seattle Sounders FC M $84,000.00 $88,557.00
Reed Baker-Whiting Seattle Sounders FC M $65,500.00 $85,500.00
Obed Vargas Seattle Sounders FC M $65,500.00 $74,531.00
Abdoulaye Cissoko Seattle Sounders FC D $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Samuel Adeniran Seattle Sounders FC F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Jackson Ragen Seattle Sounders FC D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Dylan Teves Seattle Sounders FC M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Alan Pulido Sporting Kansas City F $2,200,000.00 $2,200,000.00
Johnny Russell Sporting Kansas City F $2,000,000.00 $2,000,000.00
Andreu Fontas Sporting Kansas City D $1,125,000.00 $1,125,000.00
Nicolas Isimat-Mirin Sporting Kansas City D $950,000.00 $1,028,124.00
Gadi Kinda Sporting Kansas City M $850,000.00 $918,000.00
Remi Walter Sporting Kansas City M $800,000.00 $800,000.00
Marinos Tzionis Sporting Kansas City F-M $612,500.00 $612,500.00
Tim Melia Sporting Kansas City GK $525,000.00 $529,167.00
Daniel Salloi Sporting Kansas City F $450,000.00 $506,667.00
Nikola Vujnovic Sporting Kansas City F $428,580.00 $481,705.00
Oriol Rosell Sporting Kansas City M $475,000.00 $475,000.00
Graham Zusi Sporting Kansas City D $450,000.00 $450,000.00
Robert Voloder Sporting Kansas City D $400,000.00 $427,860.00
Logan Ndenbe Sporting Kansas City D $350,000.00 $396,125.00
Khiry Shelton Sporting Kansas City F $350,000.00 $350,000.00
Roger Espinoza Sporting Kansas City M $300,000.00 $300,000.00
Ben Sweat Sporting Kansas City D $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Kortne Ford Sporting Kansas City D $150,000.00 $151,667.00
Kendall McIntosh Sporting Kansas City GK $120,000.00 $120,000.00
Cameron Duke Sporting Kansas City M $90,000.00 $93,000.00
John Pulskamp Sporting Kansas City GK $89,716.00 $92,216.00
Felipe Hernandez Sporting Kansas City M $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Kaveh Rad Sporting Kansas City D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Kayden Pierre Sporting Kansas City D $65,500.00 $70,600.00
Osvaldo Cisneros Sporting Kansas City F $65,500.00 $68,500.00
Jacob Davis Sporting Kansas City M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Alejandro Pozuelo Toronto FC M $3,800,000.00 $4,693,000.00
Carlos Salcedo Toronto FC D $2,200,000.00 $2,351,000.00
Michael Bradley Toronto FC M $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00
Chris Mavinga Toronto FC D $1,000,000.00 $1,037,500.00
Jonathan Osorio Toronto FC M $1,000,000.00 $1,026,250.00
Jesus Jimenez Toronto FC F-M $815,000.00 $934,927.00
Ayo Akinola Toronto FC F $600,000.00 $671,875.00
Alex Bono Toronto FC GK $525,000.00 $557,000.00
Auro Toronto FC D $400,000.00 $428,750.00
Shane O'Neill Toronto FC D $320,000.00 $358,000.00
Quentin Westberg Toronto FC GK $300,000.00 $313,583.00
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Toronto FC F $130,000.00 $136,842.00
Jayden Nelson Toronto FC F $130,000.00 $136,586.00
Jacob Shaffelburg Toronto FC M-F $130,000.00 $136,500.00
Noble Okello Toronto FC M $115,000.00 $126,815.00
Luke Singh Toronto FC D $84,000.00 $91,966.00
Ralph Priso--Mbongue Toronto FC M $85,444.00 $89,195.00
Gregory Ranjitsingh Toronto FC GK $84,000.00 $89,167.00
Jordan Perruzza Toronto FC F $84,000.00 $86,500.00
Lukas MacNaughton Toronto FC D $84,000.00 $86,100.00
Ifunanyachi Achara Toronto FC M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Deandre Kerr Toronto FC M-F $65,500.00 $70,819.00
Kosi Thompson Toronto FC M $65,500.00 $70,760.00
Kadin Chung Toronto FC D $65,500.00 $70,631.00
Luca Petrasso Toronto FC D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Ryan Gauld Vancouver Whitecaps M $2,160,000.00 $2,265,000.00
Lucas Cavallini Vancouver Whitecaps F $1,200,000.00 $1,462,500.00
Cristian Dajome Vancouver Whitecaps F $750,000.00 $815,625.00
Pedro Vite Vancouver Whitecaps M $556,000.00 $609,997.00
Florian Jungwirth Vancouver Whitecaps D-M $550,000.00 $592,667.00
erik Godoy Vancouver Whitecaps D $550,000.00 $550,000.00
Caio Alexandre Vancouver Whitecaps M $500,000.00 $539,583.00
Ranko Veselinovic Vancouver Whitecaps D $405,000.00 $490,500.00
Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps F $456,000.00 $456,000.00
Janio Bikel Vancouver Whitecaps M $400,000.00 $438,750.00
Russell Teibert Vancouver Whitecaps M $400,000.00 $437,500.00
Leonard Owusu Vancouver Whitecaps M $350,000.00 $401,250.00
Tristan Blackmon Vancouver Whitecaps D $350,000.00 $401,208.00
Deiber Caicedo Vancouver Whitecaps M-F $300,000.00 $331,125.00
Jake Nerwinski Vancouver Whitecaps D $265,000.00 $280,000.00
Cristian Gutierrez Vancouver Whitecaps D $250,000.00 $267,500.00
Thomas Hasal Vancouver Whitecaps GK $155,000.00 $173,934.00
Sebastian Berhalter Vancouver Whitecaps M $100,000.00 $137,250.00
Derek Cornelius Vancouver Whitecaps D $127,050.00 $127,050.00
Evan Newton Vancouver Whitecaps GK $105,000.00 $114,802.00
Ryan Raposo Vancouver Whitecaps M $100,000.00 $114,000.00
Michael Baldisimo Vancouver Whitecaps M $107,415.00 $109,178.00
Javain Brown Vancouver Whitecaps D $84,000.00 $97,481.00
Kamron Habibullah Vancouver Whitecaps M-F $84,000.00 $94,882.00
Damiano Pecile Vancouver Whitecaps M $84,000.00 $89,894.00
Marcus Godinho Vancouver Whitecaps D $85,444.00 $88,444.00
Simon Colyn Vancouver Whitecaps M $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Cody Cropper Vancouver Whitecaps GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Tosaint Ricketts Vancouver Whitecaps F $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Matteo Campagna Vancouver Whitecaps D-M $65,500.00 $74,512.00
David Egbo Vancouver Whitecaps F $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Isaac Boehmer Vancouver Whitecaps GK $65,500.00 $65,500.00

More From The Blue Testament

Loading comments...