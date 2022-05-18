Across State Lines: Busio and Venezia Relegated

As the European seasons wind down, teams are starting to face the disappointment of relegation square in the face. Unfortunately for one former Sporting KC player that became reality this past week. Venezia FC’s relegation from Serie A to Serie B was confirmed this week before the team even took the field against Roma. That means barring a transfer in the summer, Busio will be in the Italian second division come the fall. Venezia has had a rough second half of the season, winning only twice since the start of 2022 which has seen them slide to the bottom of the table. They fired their manager Paolo Zanetti back on April 27th and in the four game since then, Busio has played just once under caretaker manager Andrea Soncin.

Elsewhere cup finals are taking place as well and former Sporting midfielder Jordi Quintilla and St. Gallen made it back to the Swiss Cup final again this year. Unfortunately like last year, this year’s final ended in defeat for St. Gallen as they fell 4-1 to FC Lugano in Bern.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 2-0 loss to NYCFC.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 3-1 win over LA.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 2-1 win over Austin.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 loss to Colorado.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in either of Nashville’s games.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 2-1 USOC win over Colorado. Did not dress in Minnesota’s 3-1 loss to Seattle.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 39 minutes in Atlanta’s 3-2 USOC loss to Nashville. Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Atlanta’s 2-2 draw with New England.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Columbus’ 2-0 loss to NYCFC.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 46 minutes, recording an assist in Montreal’s 2-0 win over Charlotte.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Did not dress in either of Cincinnati’s games.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Did not dress in DC’s 2-2 draw with Miami.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 5-1 USOC win over Richmond. Started and played 76 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-0 loss to Montreal.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in Vancouver’s 2-0 win over Valour. Dressed but did not play in Vancouver’s 3-3 draw with San Jose.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 97 minutes, scoring a goal in Seattle’s 2-2 (10-9) shootout loss in the USOC to San Jose. Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 3-1 win over Minnesota.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Houston’s 1-0 USOC win over San Antonio. Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Houston’s 2-0 win over Nashville.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 120 minutes, recording an assist in Seattle’s 2-2 (10-9) shootout loss in the USOC to San Jose. Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Seattle’s 3-1 win over Minnesota.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 45 minutes in Colorado’s 2-1 USOC loss to Minnesota. Started and played 73 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 2-0 win over LAFC.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 50 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 loss to Colorado.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 52 minutes, scoring a goal in Nashville’s 3-2 USOC win over Atlanta. Started and played 64 minutes in Nashville’s 2-0 loss to Houston.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Started and played 90 minutes in NYCFC’s 3-1 USOC win over Rochester. Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 2-0 win over Columbus.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress with either of Charlotte’s games.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 1-0 loss to Angel City.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 1-0 loss to Angel City.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Game this week postponed.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 89 minutes in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with KC.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with KC.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 0-0 draw with Portland.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 82 minutes in Louisville’s 1-1 draw with Houston.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in KC’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 73 minutes, recording an assist in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with KC.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with KC.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Game this week postponed.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-1 draw with Houston.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Game this week postponed.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 0-0 draw with Portland.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Game this week postponed.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Game this week postponed.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Game this week postponed.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with KC.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Game this week postponed.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 0-0 draw with OL Reign.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 0-0 draw with OL Reign.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with KC.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 1-0 loss to Angel City.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 72 minutes in KC’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 84 minutes in Oakland’s 1-1 draw with Las Vegas.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game this week.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game this week.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Started and played 85 minutes in Las Vegas’ 1-1 draw with Oakland.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 34 minutes in Tulsa’s 5-1 loss to Orange County.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 4-3 loss to LA.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 4-3 win over Louisville.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Did not dress in Loudoun’s 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Dressed but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 5-1 win over Phoenix.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Came of the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 4-3 loss to LA.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game this week.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game this week.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Did not dress in Indy’s 2-1 loss to Memphis.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 89 minutes, recording 2 assists in LA’s 4-3 win over Louisville.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Started and played 60 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 1-0 win over El Paso.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Did not dress in Detroit’s 4-2 win over Loudoun.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game this week.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 5-1 loss to Orange County.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Did not dress in either of Phoenix’s games.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 4-3 loss to LA.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Did not dress in Indy’s 2-1 loss to Memphis.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game this week.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Did not dress in Orange County’s 5-1 win over Tulsa.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 4-3 win over Louisville.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-0 loss to San Antonio.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 4-3 loss to LA.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 45 minutes in Tulsa’s 5-1 loss to Orange County.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’ 2-1 win over Indy.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Started and played 90 minutes in Charleston’s 2-0 loss to New Mexico.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-0 loss to San Antonio.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-0 win over Charleston.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 77 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 2-1 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - No game this week.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 66 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Portland.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Portland.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Portland.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - No game this week.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 84 minutes before being red carded in KC’s 2-1 win over Portland.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Portland.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 7-1 loss to San Jose.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Tacoma’s 2-0 win over SLC.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Did not dress in Philadelphia’s 1-0 win over Orlando.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 5-1 USOC loss to Charlotte. Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-1 draw with Omaha.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 2-0 win over Madison.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 90 minutes in South Georgia’s 3-2 win over North Carolina.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Started and played 57 minutes in Madison’s 2-0 loss to Greenville.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 81 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-2 draw with Central Valley.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Did not dress in Northern Colorado’s 2-0 USOC loss to Omaha.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Northern Colorado - Came off the bench and played 39 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 2-0 USOC loss to Omaha.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Tucson.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 2-2 draw with Syracuse.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 90 minutes in Syracuse’s 2-2 draw with Michigan.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game this week.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Defeated Azzurri LS 3-0.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Suspended for Maktaaral’s 2-1 win over Kaspiy.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Offseason.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Dressed but did not play in either of Olimpia’s games.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 4-0 win over Coquimbo Unido.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Did not play in Mantois’ 3-2 loss to Paris FC II.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Honved’s 2-1 win over Puskas.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Envigado’s 1-1 draw with Deportes Tolima.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 1-0 loss to Independiente Rivadavia.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Dressed but did not play in Venezia’s 1-1 draw with Roma.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 3 goals in Gyor’s 6-0 win over Puskas.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Lost 1-0 to US Robert.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 89 minutes in Fjolnir’s 4-1 win over Thor.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Offseason.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 85 minutes in Ujpest’s 3-2 win over Mezokovesd-Zsory.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Offseason.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 65 minutes in Pacific’s 2-1 win over Edmonton.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game until 6/27.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 64 minutes in Jeju’s 3-1 win over Suwon.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Atletico’s 2-1 loss to Barcelona.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 37 minutes in Montpellier’s 4-0 loss to PSG.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in either of Forge’s games.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 88 minutes, scoring a goal in Universidad’s 3-0 win over Union La Calera.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in Thun’s 5-2 loss to FC Schaffhausen. Dressed but did not play in Thun’s 2-1 win over Wil.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 3-0 win over Andernach.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Valadares’ 7-2 win over Atletico CP.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 1-1 draw with Rudes.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 4-1 loss to Moreirense.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-1 draw with Vitebsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Did not dress in Sporting’s 2-1 win over Braga.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Offseason.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Thor/KA’s 1-0 loss to Selfoss.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 4-1 win over Fram. Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 loss to Breidablik.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Finn Harps’ 1-0 loss to UCD.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Lost 3-1 to Porto Suez.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Tied Police 1-1.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Did not dress in Entente’s 3-0 loss to Reims II.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game this week.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 3-1 loss to AEL.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not play in Colegiales’ 3-1 loss to Villa San Carlos.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 3-1 loss to Lens.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Offseason.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 85 minutes in Sevilla’s 4-1 win over Athletic Club.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Makoi’s 4-3 win over ESMTK.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 3-1 win over Istra 1961

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game this week.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Reykjavik’s 4-1 win over Fram. Started and played 71 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 loss to Breidablik.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 4-1 loss to Young Boys. Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 4-1 loss to Lugano in the Swiss Cup final.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game this week.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 88 minutes in Inter’s 4-2 win over Bijelo Brdo.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Started and played 90 minutes in Shkupi’s 1-1 draw with Shkendija Tetovo.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - No game until 5/25.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Did not dress in Comunicaciones’ 3-0 win over Santa Lucia. Started and played 45 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 0-0 draw with Santa Lucia.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 89 minutes in Hilden’s 4-2 loss to TVD Velbert.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 4-2 loss to Inter Zapresic.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in either of Kalmar’s games.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Benfica’s 2-2 draw with Famalicao.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Offseason.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Offseason.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 2-1 win over IMT Novi Beograd.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Honved’s 2-1 win over Puskas.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes, scoring a goal in Sevilla’s 4-1 win over Athletic Club.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Did not dress in Sunflower State’s 3-0 win over Reign FK.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 90 minutes in Motown’s 4-2 win over Philadelphia.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Started and played 88 minutes in Fort Worth’s 3-0 loss to Lubbock.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Started and played 88 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Sunflower State’s 3-0 win over Reign FK.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Did not dress in Sacramento’s 3-2 win over Sonoma County.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)