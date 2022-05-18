Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.Com, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC +145, Colorado Rapids +165, Draw +220
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
2-7-3, 9 points
13th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Last 5: W-D-D-D-L
Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (hamstring)
Colorado Rapids
4-4-3, 15 points
7th in the West
Head Coach: Robin Fraser (4th season)
Last 5: W-L-L-W-D
Injury Report: OUT: Braian Galván (right knee), OUT: Aboubacar Keita (torn ACL right knee), OUT: Oliver Larraz (right leg), QUESTIONABLE: Jack Price (hamstring)
