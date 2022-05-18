 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Don't Forget Sporting KC Home Match Tonight!! (Get your Preview)

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Match Thread

No Khiry Shelton in the lineup as Sporting Kansas City takes on the Colorado Rapids

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Colorado Rapids at Sporting Kansas City Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.Com, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC +145, Colorado Rapids +165, Draw +220

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

2-7-3, 9 points

13th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Last 5: W-D-D-D-L

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (hamstring)

Colorado Rapids

4-4-3, 15 points

7th in the West

Head Coach: Robin Fraser (4th season)

Last 5: W-L-L-W-D

Injury Report: OUT: Braian Galván (right knee), OUT: Aboubacar Keita (torn ACL right knee), OUT: Oliver Larraz (right leg), QUESTIONABLE: Jack Price (hamstring)

