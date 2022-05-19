The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast: You Sure About That, Ref?

It’s Episode 11 of The Tea(L)!

In this episode: The Kansas City Current traveled to Orlando to face the Pride, earning a point after another terrible call by an NWSL referee that impacted the final score. We recap the game, preview the away game at Angel City, celebrate Equal Pay, and more!

Episode 11: You Sure About That, Ref?

The Tea(L), in its second season, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

Thanks for listening!