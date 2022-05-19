Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Salloi Climbs Multiple lists

Sporting Kansas City picked up a much needed win last night 2-1 over the Colorado Rapids. Here are stats and milestones from the game.

Daniel Salloi’s second goal was the 700th at home in league play for Kansas City.

In the 83rd minute, Salloi hit 10,000 minutes played in all competitions for KC, he’s the 29th player to reach that mark.

Salloi’s 2 goals gave him 38 in MLS competitions, tying him with Kei Kamara for 7th all time on that list.

Salloi’s first goal was his 42nd in all competitions, breaking his tie with Kamara for 7th all time on that list. His second goal was his 43rd in all competitions, tying him with Chris Klein for 6th all time on that list.

Salloi’s 2 goals gave him 21 in league play at home for KC, tying him with Klein and Mo Johnston for 6th all time on that list.

Salloi’s second goal was his 12th game winner for KC in league play, tying him with Klein for 3rd all time on that list.

It was Salloi’s 13th game winner in all competitions, tying him with Klein and Davy Arnaud for 3rd all time on that list.

Oriol Rosell made his 50th league appearance, he’s the 72nd player to reach that mark.