Why isn’t Nikola Vujnovic playing more?

Sporting KC earned a 2-2 draw against the always tough FC Dallas over the weekend after goals from Johnny Russell & Daniel Salloi. Are things starting to trend in the right direction for SKC? With the recent news of Gadi Kinda’s season ending surgery and the closing of the transfer window, Peter Vermes will have to make due with his current roster. However, this last match gave us signs of hope.

Cody & Thad recently spoke with Salloi about his expertise in getting fouled, compared to his teammate Khiry Shelton. This skill paid off with Daniel earning a questionable penalty kick which led to the opening goal vs Dallas. Pen or no pen.. what say you?

After seeing his chances drop to late game substitutions, Nikola Vujnovic hasn’t featured in the last two matches at all. He’s a different player than Shelton, and Peter Vermes doesn’t like to disrupt the flow of a match, which could explain things. Or is he perhaps in the dog house?

Kortne Ford turned in another solid performance. We analyze the entire backline, including Cam Duke who replaced Graham Zusi in the first half.

Johnny Russell makes peace with the Fountain City Ultras.

