Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Zusi Claims More Records

A winless weekend for Kansas City’s professional soccer teams with the highlight being Sporting KC’s 2-2 draw with FC Dallas. In Portland, the KC Current dropped their NWSL regular season opener 3-0 to the Portland Thorns while Sporting KC II dropped a 2-0 result at home to North Texas SC. Here are stats and milestones from the three games.

Sporting KC

Graham Zusi made his 286th league start, breaking his tie with Matt Besler for the most all time on that list.

Zusi made his 337th start in all competitions for KC, tying him with Besler for the most all time on that list.

Johnny Russell made his 100th league start for KC, he’s the 29th player to reach that mark.

Russell scored his 43rd goal in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Chris Klein for 5th all time on that list.

Russell scored his 31st goal in all competitions at home, breaking his tie with Kei Kamara for 4th all time on that list.

Daniel Salloi scored his 41st goal in all competitions, tying him with Kamara for 7th all time on that list.

Salloi’s goal was his 9th against FC Dallas in all competitions, breaking his tie with Preki for the most all time against that team.

Salloi scored his 19th league goal at home for KC, breaking his tie with Scott Sealy and Graham Zusi for 10th all time on that list.

Salloi and Russell both scored their 6th league goals against FC Dallas, tying them with Preki for the most all time.

At 35 years, 187 days, Roger Espinoza became the 8th oldest player to appear in or start a game for Kansas City in all competitions.

Tim Melia made his 217th appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Jimmy Conrad and Chris Klein for 9th all time on that list.

Melia made his 234th start in all competitions, tying him with Davy Arnaud for 7th all time on that list.

Melia made his 205th league appearance for KC, breaking his tie with Conrad for 9th all time on that list.

KC Current

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 52nd appearance in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Frances Silva for 9th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 54th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Lauren Holiday for 8th all time on that list.

In the 28th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Heather O’Reilly and moved into 18th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,381 minutes played.

Edmonds made her 29th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Sarah Hagen for 20th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

In the 76th minute, Felipe Hernandez passed Amer Didic and moved into 2nd place all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. He finished the game with 7,004 minutes played.

Jake Davis made his 50th appearance in league play for SKCII, he’s the 8th player to reach that mark.

Davis’ making his 50th appearance tied him with Parker Maher for 7th all time on that list.

Davis made his 50th appearance in all competitions for SKCII, he’s the 14th player to reach that mark.

His 50th appearance tied him with Mark Anthony Gonzalez for 13th all time on that list.

Davis made his 41st league start, tying him with Kharlton Belmar for 11th all time on that list.

In the 75th minute, John Pulskamp passed Hadji Barry and moved into 20th place all time for league minutes played for SKCII. In the 83rd minute, Pulskamp then passed Kayden Pierre and moved into 19th place all time on that list. He finished the game with 2,790 minutes played.

In the 83rd minute, Pulskamp passed Pierre and moved into 20th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. He finished the game with 2,790 minutes played.

Pulskamp made his 31st league start for SKCII, tying him with Barry and Alexsander for 19th all time on that list.

Pulskamp made his 31st start in all competitions for SKCII, tying him with Alexsander, Tyler Blackwood, and Ualefi for 20th all time on that list.

Jahon Rad made his 39th league appearance, tying him with Danny Barbir for 19th all time on that list.

It was Rad’s 39th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Barbir for 19th all time on that list as well.