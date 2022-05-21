Game Preview: KC Current @ Angel City FC

Match Details

Kansas City Current (0-2-1)

@ Angel City FC (2-1-0)

When: Saturday, May 21 | 9:30 PM CT

Where: Banc of California Stadium | Los Angeles, CA

Stream: Twitch

Radio: ESPN Kansas City 1510 AM, 94.5 FM

The Kansas City Current are on their second road game of the month, traveling to Los Angeles to face one of the league’s expansion teams, Angel City FC. This is the first meeting between these two teams, and another road test for a Kansas City team hoping to change the trajectory of their 2022 season. The Current come into this game with yet to win a game in the regular season, sitting in 11th place of the NWSL standings.

Players to Watch: Kristen Hamilton (Current), Elyse Bennett (Current), Christen Press (ACFC)

What we’re watching

The Current will be without head coach Matt Potter and four players, including Izzy Rodriguez, Lo’eau LaBonta, Hailie Mace, Chardonnay Curran, all who are under COVID protocol. According to Daniel Sperry of the Kansas City Star, there are multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the organization. The team is awaiting further results to determine if there will be more absences.

Potter, who did test positive, did not travel to LA. Assistant coach Lloyd Yaxley will step in in the head coaching role against Angel City. Due to the league’s new Covid Replacement Player Policy announced on May 13, teams can sign emergency replacement players in the event that a team cannot field a sufficient roster due to COVID protocols. We await further announcement of Kansas City turning to the policy, or whether the outbreak within the team will impact the game.

Should the game go on as scheduled, Kansas City will rely on forwards Kristen Hamilton and Elyse Bennett. Both scored in the game against the Orlando Pride last week, and if both start, the Angel City offense may struggle to keep them from being a threat. Bennett earned NWSL Player of the Week honors for her goal and assist in last week’s contest. Hamilton scored her first goal of the season, but sixth overall in 2022, which includes the Challenge Cup.

Angel City, in its first regular season, has a record of two wins and a loss, including a 1-0 win over Washington on last Sunday. They’ll be lead by forward Christen Press, who scored her 40th NWSL goal against Washington, which ties her with Amy Rodriguez for fifth-most such games in league history.

Injury Report

OUT: Lynn Williams (SEI - Right Leg), Sam Mewis (Right Leg), Chloe Logarzo (Right Leg), Mallory Weber (SEI - Right Knee), Izzy Rodriguez (COVID Protocol), Lo’eau LaBonta (COVID Protocol), Hailie Mace (COVID Protocol), Chardonnay Curran (COVID Protocol)

Predicted Score: 1-0, Kansas City