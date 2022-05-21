KC Current Fall to Angel City FC

The Kansas City Current headed west for a Saturday night battle against Angel City FC. It was Kansas City’s first time facing the new NWSL team. The Current limped into LA with a long list of players unavailable for the match. The players listed as out for the match included Lynn Williams and Mallory Weber, both of which are out with season ending injuries. Sam Mewis and Chloe Logarzo both continue to be out with right leg injuries. The newest additions to the list includes Izzy Rodriguez, Lo’eau LaBonta, Hallie Mace and Chardonnay Curran as well as head coach Matt Potter who are all under COVID protocols.

The Current signed midfielder Jada Talley as a COVID Replacement player for the match. Tally was originally selected by the Orlando Pride as the 31st pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft.

All of the unavailable players led to four changes to the starting lineup for the match. The match was coached by Current assistant coach, Lloyd Yaxley in the absence of Coach Potter.

Live from Los Angeles.



Tonight's Starting XI pic.twitter.com/1cLl9qkyzq — KC Current (@thekccurrent) May 22, 2022

The first chance for the Current came early when Kristen Hamilton was fouled just outside the box in the 9th minute of the game. The free kick from Loera was hit well but was saved by the Angel City keeper, DiDi Haracic.

9' | This strike from @alexisaloera almost gave us the early lead! pic.twitter.com/3N2DnUcRlx — KC Current (@thekccurrent) May 22, 2022

AD Franch came up big in the 31st minute when Simone Charley beats Elizabeth Ball leading to a one on one opportunity. Franch stood her ground and made a big save to keep the score 0-0 in the 30th minute.

The first half had a couple of good goal scoring opportunities for both sides, but great goal keeping by Franch and Haracic kept the score 0-0 at the half.

The Current’s first good chance of the 2nd half came on a good run from Elyse Bennett in the 59th minute that was stopped by an Angel City player that gave the Current their first corner of the second half. The delivery by Loera was blocked by Lussi of Angel City to keep it a scoreless tie.

The 70th minute saw a beautiful ball played to Christen Press. Elizabeth Ball does well to cover, but Press fights at the end line to keep the ball alive. Press played a ball towards goal that hit Taylor Leach as she tried to cover the goal. Leach’s touch sent the ball across the goal line for an own goal, giving Angel City a 1-0 lead.

AD Franch had back to back great saves in the 77th and 78th minutes, one in the run of play and one on header off a corner kick to help keep the score 1-0.

The Current continued to fight and look to score, but were unsuccessful in finding a goal before the final whistle.

The loss gives the Current a record of 0-1-3 in league play. The Current travel to take on the OL Reign on Wednesday night before returning home for some Memorial Day action against Racing Louisville on Monday May 30th.