Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC +310, San Jose Earthquakes -130, Draw +250
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
3-7-3, 12 points
13th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vujnovic (calf)
San Jose Earthquakes
3-5-4, 13 points
12th in the West
Head Coach: Alex Covelo (Interim)
Injury Report: OUT: George Asomani (left ankle), OUT: Gilbert Fuentes (personal), OUT: Nathan (health & safety protocols), QUESTIONABLE: Siad Haji (right adductor), QUESTIONABLE: Marcos Lopez (left pelvis)
