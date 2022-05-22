 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes Match Thread

Sporting KC takes a trip out West for a bout with the San Jose Earthquakes

By Ben Gartland
MLS: San Jose Earthquakes at Sporting Kansas City Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC +310, San Jose Earthquakes -130, Draw +250

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

3-7-3, 12 points

13th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vujnovic (calf)

San Jose Earthquakes

3-5-4, 13 points

12th in the West

Head Coach: Alex Covelo (Interim)

Injury Report: OUT: George Asomani (left ankle), OUT: Gilbert Fuentes (personal), OUT: Nathan (health & safety protocols), QUESTIONABLE: Siad Haji (right adductor), QUESTIONABLE: Marcos Lopez (left pelvis)

