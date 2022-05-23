Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Vermes Reaches Another Milestone

Thin rosters was the name of the game this weekend for all three Kansas City teams as they all suffered through some player shortages for one reason or another in road games on the West Coast. The teams came away with a 1-1-1 record with Sporting KC II starting things on Friday with a 2-1 win against Sane Jose Earthquakes 2. The KC Current fell 1-0 on in their first game ever against Angel City FC. Then Sunday Sporting KC picked up a 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes, here are stats and milestones from those games.

Sporting KC

Peter Vermes coached his 417th game as KC’s head coach in league play. He has now been head coach for half of KC’s 834 league games all time.

Roger Espinoza made his 348th appearance in all competitions for KC, tying him with Matt Besler for 2nd all time on that list.

Johnny Russell scored his 44th league goal for KC, breaking his tie with Josh Wolff and Davy Arnaud for 3rd all time on that list.

In the 11th minute, Russell hit 10,000 minutes played in MLS competitions for KC, he’s the 25th player to reach that mark.

It was Russell’s 45th goal in MLS competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Wolff for 4th all time on that list.

It was his 47th in all competitions, breaking his tie with Wolff for 4th all time on that list as well.

Russell scored his 13th league goal away from home for KC, tying him with Digital Takawira and Felipe Gutierrez for 7th all time on that list.

It was Russell’s 15th away from home in all competitions for KC, tying him with Takawira for 6th all time on that list.

KC Current

Desiree Scott made her 71st league appearance for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Jen Buczkowski for 4th all time on that list.

In the 59th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Sydney Leroux and moved into 20th all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,042 minutes played.

Edmonds made her 33rd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Elizabeth Bogus for 19th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 25th league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Heather O’Reilly for 17th all time on that list.

In the 46th minute, Victoria Pickett passed O’Reilly and moved into 19th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,363 minutes played.

Pickett made her 32nd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Bogus for 20th all time on that list.

Pickett made her 27th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with O’Reilly for 18th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

At 16 years, 201 days, Guy Michaeli became the 2nd youngest goal scorer in both league play and in all competitions.

Jahon Rad made his 42nd league appearance for SKCII, breaking his tie with Oumar Ballo for 18th all time on that list.

John Pulskamp made his 32nd league start for SKCII, tying him with Ballo for 18th all time on that list.

Pulskamp made his 32nd start in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Alexsander, Tyler Blackwood, and Ualefi for 20th all time on that list.