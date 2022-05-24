The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast: COVID Protocol & ACFC

It’s Episode 12 of The Tea(L)!

In this episode: With multiple players in COVID protocol and head coach Matt Potter testing positive, the Kansas City Current went to LA to face Angel City FC, losing 1-0 as a result of an own goal. We recap the game, talk KC news, preview the upcoming game at OL Reign, and the return to Children’s Mercy Park against Racing Louisville next Monday, and more!

Episode 12: COVID Protocol & ACFC

The Tea(L), in its second season, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

Thanks for listening!