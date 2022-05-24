Allison Howard named KC Current President

The Kansas City Current have added a new position in the club of team president and have already filled that role with Allison Howard. The new president will oversee all business operations and will report directly to ownership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Allison to lead our front office team and the overall business,” co-owner Angie Long stated. “Her drive, ambition and history of success in the NBA and in corporate America is an incredible asset on our path to becoming the best women’s soccer club in the world.”

Howard is no stranger to sports business, she had a ten-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, with the last five years serving as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. Howard was instrumental in closing the Lakers’ most successful partnerships and led the organization’s corporate partnership strategy that surpassed $250 million in revenue.

“I am incredibly excited to get started with the Current,” Howard said. “From our first conversation, Angie, Chris and Brittany have made it clear that their priority is building the best environment for the players and the fans. I am thrilled to lead this organization as we live out that vision, beginning with the commitment to build the first soccer specific stadium in the NWSL, which will catapult this team to another level that has not been reached to date.”

Prior to her time with the Lakers, Howard was Vice President at Premier Partnerships where she sold and managed naming rights partnerships all over the country. She was also recognized as a “Woman of Inspiration” from WISE LA (Women in Sports and Events, Los Angeles) and served on the WISE LA board for 10 years.

“Allison is a phenomenal addition to the Current,” said co-owner Chris Long. “We embarked on a considerable talent search to find a leader who matched our passion for this team, could lead our culture, had a big vision and could continue the momentum elevating this sport and our city. Allison is that exact person, and I know she will build a great experience for players, partners, and fans.”

Howard begins her role with the team immediately as the club continues its 2022 NWSL regular season campaign.