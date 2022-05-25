Playing negative is a positive

It turns out, all they had to do was listen to the show! Peter Vermes deployed a different style and formation in the last two matches for Sporting KC, albeit out of necessity due to injuries & suspensions. But the change yielded two straight results in league play.

One worrying note is a potential trend developing in which the defense concedes an ugly goal early in the second half. Robert Voloder took some blame on the last one, but he might have been the only one actually defending.

A look at the current MLS Western Conference table is quite jarring when compared to last year’s playoffs. Sporting KC is not the only team struggling. Seattle, Portland, Colorado, & Vancouver are all at the bottom of the table at the moment.

All of a sudden the young guys on the roster are starting to impress. Homegrowns Cam Duke & Felipe Hernandez are looking solid, while all three international U-22’s have been key contributors as well.

“God bless Ben Sweat.” But it’s really important how you say it.

