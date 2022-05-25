Across State Lines: Gioacchini Leaving Montpellier

As many of the European leagues come to a close, some players are learning their future and whether they’ll be returning to their clubs for the 2022-2023 season or not. One player who won’t be returning to his current club is KC native Nicholas Gioacchini. Gioacchini had spent this current season on loan with Montpellier HSC in Ligue 1, the French first division. There’d been reports last week that Montpellier wasn’t going to make Gioacchini’s loan permanent and he’d be returning to SM Caen in Ligue 2 at least temporarily before another permanent move. After Montpellier ended the season with a 2-0 loss to Lens the club announced a thank you to players, including Gioacchini, implying that his time with the club is done.

Elsewhere, former Sporting KC midfielder, Igor Kostrov has ended his season with a winner’s medal for winning the Belarusian Cup on Saturday. Kostrov and FK Gomel defeated defending champion, BATE Borisov 2-1 in the final to claim their third cup championship and their first since 2011.

Things weren’t as good for former players in the Swiss Cup final though as Jordi Quintilla and FC St. Gallen fell in the final to FC Lugano 4-1. It’s the second straight runner’s up medal in the cup for Quintilla and St. Gallen as they lost in the final last year as well.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 2-0 loss to LAFC.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in either of Dallas’ games.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in RSL’s 2-1 win over Montreal.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 44 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 loss to Austin. Did not dress in LAFC’s 2-0 win over Columbus.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in either of Nashville’s games.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 1-1 draw with LA. Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 2-1 win over Dallas.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes, scoring a goal in Atlanta’s 2-2 draw with Nashville.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Columbus’ 2-0 loss to LAFC.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Montreal’s 2-1 loss to Nashville. Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Montreal’s 2-1 loss to RSL.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Did not dress in Cincinnati’s 3-2 loss to New England.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Did not dress in either of DC’s games.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Dressed but did not play in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Vancouver.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in Vancouver’s 2-1 win over Dallas. Dressed but did not play in Vancouver’s 2-1 loss to Charlotte.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 win over Houston. Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Colorado.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Houston’s 1-0 loss to Seattle. Came off the bench and played 34 minutes, scoring a goal in Houston’s 3-0 win over LA.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 59 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 win over Houston. Started and played 73 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Colorado.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado’s 2-1 loss to KC. Started and played 89 minutes in Colorado’s 1-0 loss to Seattle.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 loss to Austin. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 win over Columbus.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 89 minutes, recording an assist in Nashville’s 2-1 win over Montreal. Started and played 80 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Nashville’s 2-2 draw with Atlanta.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in NYCFC’s 2-0 win over DC. Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 1-0 win over Chicago.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Vancouver.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Did not dress in either of Washington’s games.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 1-1 draw with Portland. Did not dress in Washington’s 0-0 draw with OL Reign.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to Orlando. Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 1-0 loss to San Diego.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 2-0 win over Portland.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Houston’s 2-0 win over Portland.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Orlando’s 2-1 win over North Carolina. Started and played 76 minutes in Orlando’s 4-2 loss to Chicago.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to Angel City.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 2-1 win over North Carolina. Started and played 67 minutes in Orlando's’ 4-2 loss to Chicago.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in OL Reign’s 0-0 draw with Washington.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 72 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over San Diego. Started and played 75 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-0 loss to Angel City.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Orlando’s 2-1 win over North Carolina. Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 4-2 loss to Chicago.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 2-1 win over North Carolina. Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Orlando’s 4-2 loss to Chicago.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to Orlando. Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-0 loss to San Diego.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 89 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over San Diego. Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in OL Reign’s 0-0 draw with Washington.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in either of North Carolina’s games.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to Orlando. Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 1-0 loss to San Diego.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Gotham’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in either of Orlando’s games.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to Orlando. Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 1-0 loss to San Diego.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 45 minutes in Portland’s 1-1 draw with Washington. Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Portland’s 2-0 loss to Houston.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to Angel City.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in either of Portland’s games.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in either of Orlando’s games.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Did not dress in either of Washington’s games.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to Angel City.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 1-0 win over LA.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Game this week postponed.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Game this week postponed.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Las Vegas’ 0-0 draw with Birmingham.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Game this week postponed.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 79 minutes in Louisville’s 2-0 loss to Monterey Bay.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 5-0 loss to Memphis. Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-0 loss to Oakland.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Did not dress in Loudoun’s 3-0 loss to Memphis.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Dressed but did not play in Tampa’s 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 2-0 loss to Monterey Bay.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Game this week postponed.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 76 minutes in Birmingham’s 0-0 draw with Las Vegas.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 2-0 win over New York.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 62 minutes in LA’s 5-0 loss to Memphis. Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-0 loss to Oakland.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Did not dress in either of Detroit’s games.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 45 minutes in Birmingham’s 0-0 draw with Las Vegas.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Game this week postponed.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Did not dress in Phoenix’s 7-0 loss to New Mexico.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Louisville’s 2-0 loss to Monterey Bay.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Did not dress in Indy’s 2-0 win over New York.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in San Diego’s 2-1 loss to RGV.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Dressed but did not play in Orange County’s 2-2 draw with El Paso.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 5-0 loss to Memphis. Dressed but did not play in LA’s 1-0 loss to Oakland.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 71 minutes in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Detroit. Started and played 61 minutes in Miami’s 4-0 win over Charleston.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 2-0 loss to Monterey Bay.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Game this week postponed.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Memphis’ 5-0 win over LA. Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’ 3-0 win over Loudoun.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Started and played 90 minutes in Charleston’s 4-0 loss to Miami.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Detroit. Came off the bench and played 72 minutes in Miami’s 4-0 win over Charleston.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 7-0 win over Phoenix.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 83 minutes recoding an assist in Monterey Bay’s 2-0 win over Louisville.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in St. Louis’ 3-1 win over Portland.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 2-1 win over San Jose.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over San Jose.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over San Jose.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 68 minutes recording 2 assists in St. Louis’ 3-1 win over Portland.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Suspended for KC’s 2-1 win over San Jose.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over San Jose.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 2-0 loss to Tacoma.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Did not dress in Tacoma’s 2-0 win over Colorado.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Started and played 90 minutes in Philadelphia’s 3-0 loss to Rochester.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game this week.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Northern Colorado. Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Madison.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 71 minutes in South Georgia’s 4-0 loss to Central Valley.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Madison’s 2-1 loss to Charlotte.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game this week.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Did not dress in Northern Colorado’s 2-1 loss to Charlotte.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Northern Colorado - Dressed but did not play in Northern Colorado’s 2-1 loss to Charlotte.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Northern Colorado. Did not dress in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Madison.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game this week.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - Did not dress in Valley United’s 1-1 draw with San Diego.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - No game this week.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 5-1 win over Flower City.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Lost 4-2 to Italien GE.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 90 minutes in Maktaaral’s 4-2 loss to Tobol.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Offseason.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Offseason.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 87 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 4-0 Libertadores loss to River Plate. Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 1-1 draw with O’Higgins.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Mantois’ 4-1 win over Linas-Montlhery.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Offseason.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Did not dress in Envigado’s 4-1 loss to Deportes Tolima.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 1-0 loss to Ferro Carril Oeste.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Dressed but did not play in Venezia’s 0-0 draw with Cagliari.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 1-0 win over MTK.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Defeated Trenele 2-1.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 5-2 loss to Fylkir.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Offseason.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Offseason.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Offseason.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 0-0 draw with York. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Pacific’s 2-2 (4-3) shootout loss to York.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game until 6/27.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Jeju’s 1-0 loss to Ulsan. Started and played 90 minutes in Jeju’s 0-0 draw with Suwon Bluewings.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Montpellier’s 2-0 loss to Angers.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 4-0 win over HFX Wanderers.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Universidad’s 3-0 Libertadores loss to Flamengo. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Universidad’s 3-2 loss to Audax Italiano.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 52 minutes in Thun’s 2-1 win over Yverdon Sport.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Duisburg’s 3-1 win over Henstedt-Ulzburg.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Valadares’ 3-0 win over At. Ouriense.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Jarun’s 3-0 win over Osijek II.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 2-1 cup final win over BATE.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Did not dress in Sporting’s 0-0 draw with Torreense.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Offseason.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Rakosmente - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Rakosmente’s 1-1 draw with Cegledi VSE.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Offseason.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Thor/KA’s 4-1 loss to Throttur Reykjavik. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Thor/KA’s 5-4 loss to IBV.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjaviks’ 3-1 win over Valur.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Dressed but did not play in Finn Harps’ 3-1 loss to Drogheda United. Started and played 90 minutes in Finn Harps’ 1-0 loss to Dundalk.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Tied Al Nasr 0-0.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Defeated Gicumbi 1-0.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Entente’s 4-1 loss to Auxerre II.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 4-0 win over Fortuna Hjorring.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 0-0 draw with PAEEK.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not play in Colegiales’ 1-0 win over Defensores Unidos.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 1-1 draw with Lorient.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Offseason.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Offseason.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Makoi’s 3-0 win over Gerjeni SK.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 3-1 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 0-0 draw with CSKA Sofia. Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 2-1 win over Slavia Sofia.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjaviks’ 3-1 win over Valur.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in St. Gallen’s 3-2 loss to Grasshopper. Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 4-0 win over Lausanne Sport.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 4-0 win over Fortuna Hjorring.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Inter’s 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb II.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Offseason.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - No game until 5/25.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 1-1 Malacateco. Started and played 90 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 0-0 draw with Malacateco.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 2-0 win over Kleve.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 3-2 loss to Kustosija.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 3-2 win over Umea.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Did not dress in Benfica’s 2-0 win over Lank Vilaverdense.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Offseason.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Offseason.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Started and played 65 minutes, scoring a goal in Zeleznicar’s 1-0 win over Zarkovo.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Did not dress in Sunflower’s 0-0 draw with OKC.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 90 minutes in Motown’s 3-2 loss to West Chester.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Fort Worth’s 1-0 loss to Irving. Dressed but did not play in Fort Worth’s 3-0 loss to Denton.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Sunflower’s 0-0 draw with OKC.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Did not dress in Sacramento’s 4-0 win over Oakland.

USL 2

Junior Kazeem (Comets) - Kaw Valley - Did not dress in Kaw Valley’s 3-1 loss to St. Louis.

Mako Makoanyane (Comets) - Ballard - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Ballard’s 5-1 win over Lane United.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Ballard - Started and played 84 minutes in Ballard’s 5-1 win over Lane United.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)