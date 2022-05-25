Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo FC
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: ESPN+
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
How they got here: Defeated FC Dallas 2-1 in the Round of 32
Availability Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery),, OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vujnovic (calf)
Houston Dynamo FC
Head Coach: Paulo Nagamura (1st season)
How they got here: Defeated San Antonio FC 1-0 in the Round of 32
Availability Report: None
Loading comments...