Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo FC Match Thread

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: ESPN+

The Teams

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

How they got here: Defeated FC Dallas 2-1 in the Round of 32

Availability Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery),, OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vujnovic (calf)

Houston Dynamo FC

Head Coach: Paulo Nagamura (1st season)

How they got here: Defeated San Antonio FC 1-0 in the Round of 32

Availability Report: None