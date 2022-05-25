KC Current close out west coast trip with a loss at OL Reign

The Kansas City Current were on the road once again to close out their west coat trip. This time, the team was in Seattle at Lumen Field to face OL Reign. As was the case on Saturday, KC would again be without head coach Matt Potter, and the four players on COVID protocol, including Izzy Rodriguez, Lo’eau LaBonta, Hailie Mace, and Chardonnay Curran.

Coming into this game, the Current were in search of their first win of the 2022 regular season after a 1-0 loss at LA against Angel City FC on Saturday. OL Reign would also be looking for their first win of the season. Kansas City would once again be coached by assistant coach Lloyd Yaxley and rely on the young players of their roster.

How they lined up

Kansas City's Starting XI pic.twitter.com/TNaTXTsIzx — KC Current (@thekccurrent) May 26, 2022

AD Franch marks 100 NWSL appearances

How the game went

On a night when goalkeeper AD Franch celebrated her 100th NWSL appearance, the Current would need her experience and world-class goalkeeping to keep the game 0-0 up until the 80th minute. In the first half alone, Franch recorded 6 saves and helped make a key stop in the 22nd minute that could have given OL Reign the lead.

OL Reign dominated the first half in shots (12), shots on goal (6), possession (59%). In comparison, Kansas City had 2 shots, 0 on target, with 41% possession. The Current managed to keep the game at 0-0 despite the Reign’s pressure.

The second half allowed more opportunities for Kansas City, with a perfect opportunity in the 64th minute. A pass from Alex Loera to Kate Del Fava, who took a right-footed shot, but it went over the bar, keeping the game at 0-0.

But it was the Reign who would break the deadlock, taking the lead in the 80th minute after Bethany Balcer headed the ball in for a goal, the Reign’s first goal in 312 minutes. Sofia Huerta sent in the ball into the box for the cross, finding Balcer, who was in perfect position for the header.

AD Franch wrapped up the evening with 2 additional saves in the second half, recording 8 total saves, including this knee block in the 84th minute to keep the game 1-0.

OL Reign earned the first win of the season, improving to 1- 1- 3, while Kansas City continued its winless streak, with 0-4-1 record. The Current return to Children's Mercy Park on Monday against Racing Louisville FC.