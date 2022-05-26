Versatility paying off for Cam Duke & Sporting KC

Signed as a Homegrown Player in 2019, Cameron Duke is right where he wants to be. Wearing the Sporting KC shirt and representing his city every week.

This team has seen a barrage of injuries requiring Duke to be deployed on all three lines of the field already in 2022. That versatility makes him incredibly valuable to Peter Vermes in trying to piece together a Starting XI through injuries, suspensions, & international duty. Additionally, the youngster to gain more confidence & composure every time he takes the field.

Cam comes from strong KC soccer roots. His older brother Christian is a former Sporting KC and Swope Park Rangers player, and their father Chris played with the Kansas City Comets as well as the Attack. Jumping into big brother’s practices put Cam’s game on another level from a very young age.

There were some Questions from Kids that Duke enjoyed. He even divulged hidden gems like his favorite color.

All the young guys on this close-knit team spend a lot of time together off the field. It isn’t just a show for the media when Sporting KC talks about team camaraderie. When asked about veterans that stand out as leaders in the locker room, Cam ends up mentioning basically everyone.

On top of all the demands of being a professional athlete, Duke is also working on a business degree. If he isn’t on the field - or playing video games with Johnny Russell - he’s doing school work. It’s all very impressive. But the 21-year-old is still very laid back. He’s down-to-earth, too cool to be impressed by himself.

His Homegrown contract runs through this season with an option for 2023. At the rate he’s going this year, it’ll be an easy choice for the club.

Also Cam tells us what the difference is between a taco and a burrito.

The full interview is embedded below, or you can subscribe to The Blue Testament wherever you get your podcasts.