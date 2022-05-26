Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Espinoza Passes Besler

Sporting KC and the KC Current took the field on Wednesday night in some midweek action for the two teams. Sporting took down the Houston Dynamo 2-1 in their US Open Cup round of 16 match up. The Current were on the West Coast for a match up against the OL Reign, with the Current coming up short 1-0 to finish their road swing on the coast. Here are stats and milestones from those games.

Sporting KC

Roger Espinoza made his 349th appearance in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Matt Besler for 2nd all time on that list.

Johnny Russell scored his 12th game winner for KC in all competitions, tying him with Kei Kamara and Josh Wolff for 7th all time on that list

Russell’s 2 goals gave him 4 in the USOC proper for KC, tying him with Soony Saad for 6th all time on that list.

It was Russell’s 4th goal in the USOC, including qualifiers, tying him with Saad and Ryan Pore for 7th all time on that list.

KC Current

In the 26th minute, Desiree Scott passed Erika Tymrak and moved into 4th place for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 6,165 minutes played.

Scott made her 72nd league appearance for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Jen Buczkowski for 4th all time on that list.

In the 88th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Christina Gibbons and moved into 19th place for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,087 minutes played.

Edmonds made her 26th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Sarah Hagen for 20th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 34th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Amy LePeilbet for 18th all time on that list.

Victoria Pickett made her 33rd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Elizabeth Bogus for 20th all time on that list.

Pickett made her 28th start in all competitions, breaking her tie with Heather O’Reilly for 18th all time on that list.