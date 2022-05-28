Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Match Thread

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC -155, Vancouver Whitecaps, +390, Draw +260

Referee: Ted Unkel

The Teams

3-4-7, 13 points

13th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery); OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Logan Ndenbe (shoulder), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vujnovic (calf), QUESTIONABLE: Marinos Tzionis (knee)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

3-2-7, 11 points

14th in the West

Head Coach: Vanni Sartini (2nd season)

Injury Report: OUT: Tristan Blackmon (right knee sprain), OUT: Thomas Hasal (left hand), OUT: Russell Teibert (right eye), OUT: Andrés Cubas (international duty), DOUBTFUL: Ryan Gauld (right hamstring tightness), DOUBTFUL: Brian White (health & safety protocols)