Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC -155, Vancouver Whitecaps, +390, Draw +260
Referee: Ted Unkel
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
3-4-7, 13 points
13th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery); OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Logan Ndenbe (shoulder), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vujnovic (calf), QUESTIONABLE: Marinos Tzionis (knee)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
3-2-7, 11 points
14th in the West
Head Coach: Vanni Sartini (2nd season)
Injury Report: OUT: Tristan Blackmon (right knee sprain), OUT: Thomas Hasal (left hand), OUT: Russell Teibert (right eye), OUT: Andrés Cubas (international duty), DOUBTFUL: Ryan Gauld (right hamstring tightness), DOUBTFUL: Brian White (health & safety protocols)
Loading comments...