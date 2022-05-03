The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast: 2022 NWSL Season Opening Weekend Special

It’s Episode 9 of The Tea(L)!

In this episode, the KC Current began the 2022 NWSL season with a loss at Portland. We recap the game versus the Portland Thorns, preview the upcoming semifinal versus the North Carolina Courage at Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday, other NWSL news, and provide an update on Chloe Logarzo.

Episode 9: 2022 NWSL Season Opening Weekend Special

The Tea(L), in its second season, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current.