Kansas City Current Pick Up First Win of the Regular Season

The Kansas City Current hosted Racing Louisville on Memorial Day at Children’s Mercy Park. The Current were in desperate need of 3 points after finding themselves in last place in the standings. The Current (0-1-4) had not won a match since April 24th and hadn’t won any regular season matches after having a successful Challenge Cup. Racing Louisville entered Monday’s match in fifth place in the standings and with a 2-2-1 record.

The good news for the Current entering the match is that the injury report looked better with players clearing COVID protocol and returning to availability.

The Current got off to a quick start when Victoria Pickett is taken down in the box by Louisville’s midfielder Rebecca Holloway leading to a PK in the 2nd minute of the game. LaBonta , playing in her 100th appearance in the league, put the PK in the back of the net giving the Current an early 1-0 lead.

The first half continued with back and forth action. Both teams had opportunities to score, but neither team was able to find a goal. AD Franch was required to make a couple of good saves before the half, but the Current held their 1-0 lead going into the break.

The second half proceeded without much action of significance until the 75th minute when LaBonta almost got her second goal of the day but was just off target. Racing Louisville came close to an equalizer in the 83rd minute, but Franch came up with a big save.

Those couple of chances were all of the opportunities that came in the second half. The games only goal came from LaBonta’s PK in the 2nd minute. The Current looked like the better team throughout the match and picked up their first win of the regular season.

The Current continue a stretch of 4 home matches in a row with a game against the San Diego Wave on June 4 at Children’s Mercy Park.