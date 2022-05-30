Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Milestones for Espinoza

Here are the stats and milestones from this weekend’s action for Sporting KC, KC Current, and Sporting KC II.

Sporting KC

Roger Espinoza made his 350th appearance in all competitions for KC, he’s the 2nd player to reach that mark.

Espinoza made his 300th league appearance for KC, he’s the 2nd player to reach that mark.

At 35 years, 215 days, Roger Espinoza became the 7th oldest player to appear in or start a game for Kansas City in all competitions.

Tim Melia made his 210th league appearance for KC, tying him with Seth Sinovic for 8th all time on that list.

Melia made his 222nd start in MLS competitions for KC, tying him with Davy Arnaud for 6th all time on that list.

KC Current

Desiree Scott made her 70th league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Erika Tymrak for 4th all time on that list.

Lo’eau LaBonta scored her 5th goal in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Renaue Cuellar and Maegan Kelly for 9th all time on that list.

LaBonta scored her 4th goal in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Frances Silva, Elizabeth Bogus, and Courtney Jones for 10th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 55th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Shea Groom for 8th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 49th league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Groom for 8th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 57th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Yael Averbuch for 7th all time on that list.

In the 52nd minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Heather O’Reilly and moved into 18th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,177 minutes played.

Edmonds made her 27th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Sarah Hagen for 20th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 35th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her with Amy LePeilbet for 18th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 26th league start for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with O’Reilly for 17th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 34th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Mandy Laddish for 16th all time on that list.

In the 59th minute, Victoria Pickett passed LePeilbet and moved into 18th place for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,541 minutes played.

Pickett made her 34th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with LePeilbet for 19th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

Jake Davis made his 51st league appearance for SKCII, breaking his tie with Parker Maher for 7th all time on that list.

Kaveh Rad made his 50th league appearance for KC, he’s the 9th player to reach that mark.

With his 50th league appearance, Rad tied Maher for 8th all time on that list.

It was Rad’s 50th appearance in all competitions as well, he’s the 15th player to reach that mark.

With his 50th appearance in all competitions he tied with Mark Anthony Gonzalez for 14th all time on that list.

Jahon Rad made his 43rd league appearance, tying him with Enoch Mushagalusa for 17th all time on that list.

It was his 43rd appearance in all competitions, tying him with Mushagalusa for 18th all time on that list.

At 28 years, 125 days, Kendall McIntosh became the 13th oldest player to appear in or start a game in league play or all competitions for SKCII.