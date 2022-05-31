Johnny Russell Appreciation Hour

After yet another disappointing result, Sporting KC find themselves in the loneliest of places - the bottom of the table. Thankfully, we all have Johnny Russell to remind us why we love this sport. The captain put in some ‘legendary’ performances over an incredibly challenging time for the club. It’s obvious to anyone watching that he puts his entire body and mind into every match.

Everyone is frustrated at the results, rightfully so! But Russell is making sure there’s no question about the level of dedication and passion they have right now.

The boys can finally catch their breath this week. They played seven matches over 21 days and Peter Vermes is giving them much needed time off. Being in last place, it’s hard to say they survived that rough stretch. But at least JFR made it out alive. The break will also give several players the chance to get off the injury report.

