Across State Lines: Pukstas Makes First Team Debut

This weekend, former Sporting KC academy player, Rokas Pukstas made his first team debut for Hadjuk Split in the Croatian First Football League. Pukstas, who has regularly been making the bench for the first team in 2022 started against Hrvatski Dragovoljac on Friday and played 82 minutes in Hadjuk’s 2-1 win.

Elsewhere this week, former Kansas City Wizard, Igor Kostrov and his club, FK Gomel in the Belarusian Premier League advanced to the Belarusian Cup final. Gomel lost the second leg of the semifinal 1-0 to Vitebsk, but advanced 2-1 on aggregate. In the final they will face the defending cup champions, BATE Borisov, who have also been the most successful club in the cup’s history.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 3-0 win over DC.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Dressed but did not play in Dallas’ 2-2 draw with KC.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in RSL’s 1-0 win over LA.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 63 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 win over Minnesota.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 2-0 loss to LAFC.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Did not dress in Atlanta’s 2-1 loss to Montreal.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 3-0 win over DC.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 loss to RSL.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Montreal’s 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Did not dress in Cincinnati’s 2-1 win over Toronto.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Started and played 90 minutes in DC’s 3-0 loss to Columbus.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 75 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to Orlando.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 2-2 draw with Pumas.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Started and played 65 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 loss to Austin.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Seattle’s 2-2 draw with Pumas.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 63 minutes, scoring a goal before being red carded in Colorado’s 2-0 win over Portland.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 win over Minnesota.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 loss to RSL.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 90 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in NYCFC’s 3-0 win over San Jose.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to Orlando.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Washington’s 2-1 win over OL Reign.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 2-1 win over OL Reign.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to Angel City.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Houston’s 1-0 loss to San Diego.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 1-0 loss to San Diego.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to Gotham.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 3-0 loss to Portland.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 72 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to Gotham.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in OL Reign’s 2-1 loss to Washington.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 2-1 loss to Chicago.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 65 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Portland.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to Gotham.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to Angel City.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to Angel City.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 2-1 loss to Chicago.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Gotham’s 3-0 win over Orlando.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 2-1 loss to Washington.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to Angel City.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to Angel City.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Gotham’s 3-0 win over Orlando.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to Gotham.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to Angel City.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 3-0 win over KC.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Portland.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 3-0 win over KC.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to Gotham.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 2-1 win over OL Reign.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Portland.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 80 minutes in Oakland’s 3-0 loss to Colorado Springs.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 win over Oakland.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 win over Oakland.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Did not dress in Las Vegas’ 1-1 draw with Sacramento.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 77 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-0 win over Phoenix.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Loudoun’s 3-1 loss to El Paso.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 3-1 loss to Memphis. Started and played 61 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 3-2 loss to San Diego.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 win over Oakland.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 win over Charleston.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Did not dress in Indy’s 1-0 win over Hartford.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 3-0 win over Phoenix.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes before being red carded in Pittsburgh’s 2-0 loss to Louisville.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 2-0 win over New York.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 80 minutes, recording an assist in Birmingham’s 2-1 win over Charleston.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Did not dress in Phoenix’s 3-0 loss to LA.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 67 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Did not dress in Indy’s 1-0 win over Hartford.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in San Diego’s 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 67 minutes, recording an assist in Orange County’s 2-1 win over RGV.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 3-0 win over Phoenix.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-1 win over Memphis.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’ 3-1 win over Tampa Bay. Started and played 45 minutes in Memphis’ 2-1 loss to Miami.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Dressed but did not play in Charleston’s 2-1 loss to Birmingham.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-1 win over Memphis.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game this week.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 90 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 6-0 loss to San Antonio.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Started and played 64 minutes in St. Louis’ 2-0 win over SLC.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas - Started and played 90 minutes in North Texas’ 2-0 win over KC.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-0 loss to North Texas.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 2-0 loss to North Texas.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 85 minutes, recording an assist in St. Louis’ 2-0 win over SLC.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-0 loss to North Texas.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-0 loss to North Texas.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 3-1 win over Portland.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Dressed but did not play in Tacoma’s 4-1 win over Houston.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Dressed but did not play in Philadelphia’s 2-1 win over NYCFC.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game this week.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 1-0 win over Chattanooga.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 54 minutes in South Georgia’s 2-0 win over Tucson.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Started and played 90 minutes in Madison’s 1-0 loss to Central Valley.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-0 loss to Greenville.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Did not dress in Northern Colorado’s 2-1 win over North Carolina.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Northern Colorado - Did not dress in Northern Colorado’s 2-1 win over North Carolina.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Omaha.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 1-1 draw with Maryland.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - Did not dress in Valley United’s 0-0 draw with LA.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 86 minutes in Syracuse’s 1-0 loss to Cal United.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Did not dress in Chattanooga's 1-0 loss to Flower City Union.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Tied FC Concordia LA 0-0.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 90 minutes in Maktaaral’s 1-0 loss to Taraz.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Offseason.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Dressed but did not play in Olimpia’s 3-2 loss to Victoria.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 2-1 Libertadores’ loss to River Plate.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in Mazatlan’s 2-1 win over Puebla.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Mantois’ 2-1 win over Les Ulis.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Did not dress in Honved’s 1-1 draw with Kisvarda.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Envigad’s 4-0 loss to Junior.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 0-0 draw with Deportivo Maipu.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Dressed but did not play in Venezia’s 2-1 loss to Juventus.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Gyor’s 3-0 loss to Ferencvarosi.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Tied Olympique 1-1.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - No game until 5/6.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 7-0 loss to Arsenal.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 87 minutes in Ujpest’s 2-2 draw with Gyirmot.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 3-2 win over Juarez.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Did not dress in Chainat’s 4-1 loss to Rajpracha FC.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 0-0 draw with Edmonton. Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 2-0 loss to Cavalry.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game until 6/27.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 1-0 loss to Sporting San Miguelito. Came off the bench and played 59 minutes in Arabe’s 2-0 loss to Plaza Amador.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 84 minutes in Jeju’s 3-0 win over FC Anyang.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in Atletico’s 5-0 win over Levante.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Montpellier’s 2-2 draw with Metz.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - No game this week.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 82 minutes in Universidad’s 3-2 Libertadores’ loss to Flamengo.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in Thun’s 3-0 win over Vaduz.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 85 minutes in Duisburg’s 6-1 win over Elversberg.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Valadares’ 2-1 win over Condeixa.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 2-1 win over Opatija.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 89 minutes, recording 2 assists in Vizela’s 4-2 loss to Porto.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-0 loss to Vitebsk. Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-0 loss to Shakhtyor.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes scoring 2 goals and adding an assist in Sporting’s 7-0 win over Lank Vilaverdense.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Did not dress in Braga B’s 1-1 draw with UD Oliveirense.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Did not play in L’Hospitalet’s 2-1 loss to Manresa.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Thor/KA’s 4-1 loss to Breidablik. Stared and played 90 minutes in Thor/KA’s 2-1 win over Valur.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Dressed but did not play in Reykjavik’s 4-1 win over Keflavik. Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Reykjavik’s 5-4 loss to Stjarnan.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Did not dress in Finn Harps’ 1-0 win over Shelbourne.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - No game until 5/9.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Tied Gorilla 1-1.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Started and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Entente’s 3-2 win over Sainte Genevieve.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Koge.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 2-0 loss to Omonia Nicosia.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not play in Colegiales’ -1 loss to Dock Sud.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 3-0 win over Lille.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in either of Panathinaikos B’s games.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 3-0 loss to Manchester United.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game until 5/5.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Makoi’s 1-0 win over Dabas.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Started and played 82 minutes in Hajduk’s 2-1 win over Hrvatski Dragovoljac.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 2-0 loss to Levski Sofia.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Did not dress in either of Reykjavik’s games.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-0 win over Servette.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Koge.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 87 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Inter’s 2-1 win over NK Osijek II.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Did not dress in Shkupi’s 4-1 loss to Bregalnica Stip.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - No game this week.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK Athens B’s 2-2 draw with AE Kifisias.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 3-1 win over Antigua.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 5-2 wi nover TSV Meerbusch.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 1-0 win over Orijent 1919.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 1-0 loss to Eskilstuna United.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 77 minutes, recording an assist in Benfica’s 6-1 win over Maritimo.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Stared and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Bradford’s 4-1 win over Sutton United.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Did not dress in Port’s 3-0 win over Nongbua Pitchaya.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 2-0 loss to Mladost Novi Sad. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 2-0 win over Radnicki Sr. Mitrovica.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Honved’s 1-1 draw with Kisvarda.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - No game until 5/5.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Started and played 68 minutes in Sanjoanense’s 1-1 draw with Pevidem.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-3 win over Florida.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-3 win over Florida.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Did not dress in Florida’s 6-3 loss to San Diego.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Scored a goal in San Diego’s 6-3 win over Florida.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Played in Florida’s 6-3 loss to San Diego.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - No game this week.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - No game until 5/7.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Started and played 90 minutes in Sacramento’s 4-2 win over FC Davis.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)