Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Current Bow Out of the Challenge Cup

The Kansas City Current’s run in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup came to an end on Wednesday night at Children’s Mercy Park in a 2-1 loss to the North Carolina Courage. Here are the stats and milestones from the game last night.

Desiree Scott made her 75th start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Erika Tymrak for 4th all time on that list.

Kristen Hamilton scored her 6th goal in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Sydney Leroux and Yael Averbuch for 6th all time on that list.

Kristen Edmonds made her 30th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Sarah Hagen for 20th all time on that list.