KC Current defender Mallory Weber to miss 2022 season

As Mallory Weber went down in pain last Saturday on the field of Providence Park in the first 15 minutes of the game versus the Portland Thorns, it did not look good for the Kansas City Current defender. She left the game in the 19th minute with a non-contact injury, being carried off by the athletic trainers.

Today, the club announced that Weber will undergo surgery to repair an injury to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) suffered in the team’s regular season opener on April 30. Weber will remain in Kansas City as she recovers and rehabilitates her knee.

An original member of the Kansas City Current, Weber signed an extension last July, extending her contract with the Current through the 2023 season.

Weber is the second Current player to be added to the season-ending list. Forward Lynn Williams underwent surgery after suffering an acute injury to her right leg in the opening match of the Challenge Cup on March 18.