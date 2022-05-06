Lots of soccer to watch locally and away this weekend (5-6 thru 5-10)

Not sure if I will always have time to write these up but this is a good example of most, but not all of the games, I will be paying attention to, watching, or shooting this weekend.

5/6 – Friday

6:00 pm U17 Women’s National team vs Canada semifinal of Concacaf Women’s U17 Championship - Can watch on FS2

The winners of this and the Mexico vs Puerto Rico match will go to the U17 World Cup along with the third-place team. Mexico scored 27 goals in group play while the US women put in an astounding 38 against their group. In the two knockout games so far, the US scored 15 while Mexico added another 25 Goals! Both teams have held their opponents scoreless. The U17 WNT World Cup will be hosted by India in October.

Big game today for the #U17WYNT. Defender Nicki Fraser has all the deets… pic.twitter.com/zICgxP9NGt — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) May 6, 2022

5/7 - Saturday

8:00 am U17 Men’s National Team vs Belgium at UEFA Development Tournament in Portugal

They lost the opener 1-0 when Italy scored in the 97th minute.

4:00 pm Barilleros FC vs Dodge City Toros FC at College Blvd Activity Center – UPSL Premiere

Barilleros won 2-1 vs Des Moines United and drew 0-0 with Iowa Raptors in their first two matches.

5:00 pm Sunflower State FC vs Arkansas Wolves FC at Blue Valley Athletic Complex - NPSL

Sunflower State FC men have their season opener.

6:00 pm Sporting KC at NYCFC in Citi Field Stadium (yes, the Mets stadium?)

After two draws at home, SKC needs to play well on the road, but NYCFC has been dangerous.

11:00 pm (maybe) – FC Ryukyu at Roasso Kumamoto

Ryukyu (1-4-9, 22nd place) have not won in 10 games and make the trip up to the “Red Aces”. Not sure what Ryukyu’s nickname is but they have a fun mascot and his name is Jinbeno. I do not normally love mascots, but if you are going to have one, make it fun (not a boring dog).

5/8 – Sunday – Mother’s Day!

If you have a mom in your life, get her some flowers and give her a hug (at the very least).

8:00 Venezia FC vs Bologna

Venezia needs to make up seven points with three games left. In other words, without a miracle Busio and Venezia will not be staying in Serie A.

1:00 Sporting KC II vs Real Monarchs at Rock Chalk Park

SKC II has played well at times but have struggled to score. Good weather and a warmup match with just enough time to drive to the KC Current match.

1:45 pm Troyes at PSG

EPB (Erik Palmer-Brown for those with short memories) and Troyes are just five points above a possible relegation battle with three games left. A couple points and they will be safe but that will be tough at league leading PSG. Troyes is “only” 43 points behind the French champions.

4:00 KC Current vs Houston Dash at Children’s Mercy Park

The Current have their home opener after falling in the semi of the Challenge Cup to North Carolina. The Dash are a familiar foe from the Challenge Cup.

7:05 pm Florida Tropics at San Diego Sockers – second leg of the MASL Championship finals.

Sockers are the favorites but personally rooting for the Tropics. Good to see someone different and they had great sportsmanship when they played the Comets. Either way, if you do not normally follow indoor soccer maybe you should. Even Ronaldinho is joining the league, as a co-owner of an expansion side. I have faith it will move faster than a rather well-known

former player’s effort at getting a team in MLS started (or a stadium).

5/10 - Tuesday

11:00 am U17 Men’s National Team vs Portugal at UEFA Development Tournament in Portugal

7:30 pm Sporting KC vs FC Dallas at CMP – Round 4 or Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup

Even in years when the team is struggling, SKC will usually make a strong effort in the Open Cup.