LOOK: KC Current Unveil 2022 Primary Kit

On Friday, ahead of the Kansas City Current’s 2022 regular season home opener, the club unveiled their 2022 Primary Kit. Dubbed, the “Heartland Kit,” it continues their use of red in their primary jersey for the season straight season. The club released an explainer of all the elements of the kit.

Our heart isn't only on our sleeves ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HaUv8p2BcJ — KC Current (@thekccurrent) May 6, 2022

I like the jersey personally. There is always a bit of disappointment when there is so much branding around “teal” but there still isn’t a teal kit. Instead teal is an accent color here, as well as on the secondary kit which was unveiled at the end of April. Also, this just means there is more time to get that first teal kit right.

I really like the “current” of the river moving through the jersey, mimicking the logo. Otherwise, it’s a bit understated with red on red, but the teal accents are nice and this was all done in about a year. If you’ve ever listened to our podcasts about the Sporting Kansas City kit, you’ll know they put an immense amount of time in. So the short turnaround make it all that much more impressive.

“It’s incredibly exciting to share the Heartland kits with our fans,” said Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes. “After being a part of developing the Current brand and crest last season, incorporating those elements into our kits was such a meaningful project. Every detail represents a special element of what our club and players stand for, from the bold red currents across the front to the teal accents, they tell the story of what we are building in Kansas City.”

More Photos!

Below are a bunch more hi-res photos of the Kansas City Current’s kit as provided by the team. Enjoy.

What do you all think? Let us know in the comments.