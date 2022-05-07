Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York City FC
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Citi Field, Queens, New York
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC +600, NYCFC -260, Draw +340
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
2-2-6, 8 points
11th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Last 5: L-L-L-D-D
Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion), OUT: Graham Zusi (thigh)
New York City FC
4-3-1, 13 points
6th in the East
Head Coach: Ronny Delia (3rd Season)
Last 5: D-L-W-W-W
Injury Report: OUT: Anton Tinnerholm (Achilles Tendon)
