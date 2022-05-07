 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Game Day Sporting KC vs. New York City FC Preview

Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC Match Thread

Sporting KC take on the defending champs New York City FC

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York City FC

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Citi Field, Queens, New York

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC +600, NYCFC -260, Draw +340

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

2-2-6, 8 points

11th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Last 5: L-L-L-D-D

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion), OUT: Graham Zusi (thigh)

New York City FC

4-3-1, 13 points

6th in the East

Head Coach: Ronny Delia (3rd Season)

Last 5: D-L-W-W-W

Injury Report: OUT: Anton Tinnerholm (Achilles Tendon)

